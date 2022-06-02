Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: June 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 02, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    J&K - BLAST IN J&K'S SHOPIAN, 3 SOLDIERS INJURED

    • KASHMIR IGP: SHOPIAN BLAST PROBE UNDERWAY
    • BLAST INSIDE A PRIVATE HIRED VEHICLE IN SHOPIAN
  • June 02, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    TULSA - TULSA SHOOTING: AT LEAST 4 PEOPLE DEAD

    • U.S.: SHOOTING AT TULSA HOSPITAL CAMPUS
    • AT LEAST 4 PEOPLE KILLED IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA
    • U.S. PREZ BIDEN BRIEFED ON SHOOTING IN TULSA
    • WHITE HOUSE IS CLOSELY MONITORING THE SITUATION
    • 4 PEOPLE DEAD INCLUDING THE GUNMAN:TULSA POLICE
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SMRITI IRANI - UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • UNION MINISTER SMRITI IRANI SLAMS OPPOSITION
    • ‘KEJRIWAL HAS NOT ANSWERED QUESTIONS’
    • ‘AAP HAS NOTHING TO SAY ON JAIN’S HAWALA OP’
    • ‘ARVIND KEJRIWAL CLAIMS TO BE ALERT’
    • SMRITI IRANI SLAMS CONG ON NAT’L HERALD CASE
    • ‘LET THE AGENCIES DO THEIR WORK’
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - HEADLINES BEFORE 2014 ON BHAI-BHATIJAWAAD: PM

    • POST 2014, HEADLINES ARE ON WELFARE SCHEMES: PM
    • PM MODI’S BIG ATTACK ON OPPOSITION FROM SHIMLA
    • OPPN MADE GRAFT A PART OF THE SYSTEM BEFORE 2014:PM
    • TODAY, DISCUSSION IS ON AADHAAR, JAN DHAN: PM
    • EARLIER, THERE WAS FEAR OF TRIPLE TALAQ: PM MODI
    • OUR BORDERS ARE MUCH SAFER NOW: PM MODI
    • POLITICS OF VIKAS A PART OF THE SYSTEM NOW: PM
    • ‘REDUCED GRAFT WHICH WAS PERMANENT FEATURE BEFORE’
    • FROM ‘MAI BAAP’ SARKAR TO ‘SEVAK SARKAR’: PM MODI
    • ‘MIDDLEMEN LOOTED LAKHS & CRORES OF RUPEES: PM
    • EARLIER GOVTS BETRAYED PERSONNEL ON OROP: PM
    • VETERANS GOT ARREARS AS WE IMPLEMENTED OROP:PM
    • PM: THEY THRIVED ON VOTE- BANK, WE’RE FOR NEW INDIA
    • WELFARE HAS REPLACED APPEASEMENT: PM MODI
    • INDIA IS NOT LOOKED UP TO WITH HELPLESSNESS: PM
    • PM MODI TAKES ON UPA’S FOREIGN POLICY
    • INDIA SPEAKS EYE TO EYE WITH EVERY NATION: PM
    • INDIA NOW HAS POTENTIAL TO HELP OTHER NATIONS: PM
    • INDIA DOESN’T BOW BEFORE ANY NATION: PM MODI
    • FOCUS ON VIBRANT BORDER VILLAGE: PM MODI
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KK - ANU MALIK SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18 ON KK'S DEMISE

    • SALIM MERCHANT SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18 ON KK’S DEMISE
    • MY EYES ARE MOIST, THERE IS NO JOY LEFT: ANU MALIK
    • ‘KK NEVER SPOKE ABOUT HIS ACHIEVEMENTS’
    • KK LOOKED HEALTHY, HAPPY WHEN I MET HIM: SALIM
    • KK’S DEMISE IS EXTREMELY UNEXPECTED: SALIM
    • KK ALWAYS LOVED ME AND MOTIVATED ME: ANU MALIK
    • KK WAS A LARGE HEARTED MAN: SALIM MERCHANT
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL - DELHI CM ADDRESSES MEDIA ON J&K TARGETED KILLINGS

    • FROM RAHUL BHAT TO RAJNI BALA: KEJRIWAL
    • ’16 KASHMIRI PANDITS KILLED THIS YR ALONE’
    • TERRORISTS DON’T WANT PEACE IN VALLEY: KEJRIWAL
    • ‘VOICES OF KASHMIRI PANDITS BEING SUPPRESSED’
    • ARVIND KEJRIWAL CONDEMNS J&K TARGETED KILLINGS
    • KASHMIR IS BIRTHPLACE OF KASHMIRI PANDITS:KEJRIWAL
    • ‘WE HAVE TO WORK UNITEDLY TO HELP KASHMIRI PANDITS’
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JITENDRA SINGH - UNION MIN JITENDRA SINGH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • BIGGEST NEWSMAKER LIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    FROM DADA TO NETA? - SOURAV GANGULY QUITS AS BCCI PRESIDENT: SOURCES

    • SOURAV GANGULY TO TAKE POLITICAL PLUNGE?
    • SOURAV GANGULY TO ENTER POLITICAL FRAY?
    • HOPE YOU CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: GANGULY
    • SOURAV’S BIG STATEMENT: STARTING A NEW CHAPTER
    • STARTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HELP PEOPLE: SOURAV
    • ‘CRICKET HAS GIVEN ME THE SUPPORT OF ALL OF YOU’
    • CRICKET HAS GIVEN ME A LOT: SOURAV GANGULY
  • June 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ASSAM - ASSAM CM MAKES A BIG STATEMENT ON UCC

    • ASSAM CM ON HOW UCC APPLIES TO MUSLIMS
    • ‘50% OF PROPERTY MUST BE HANDED TO MARRIED WOMEN’
    • DAUGHTERS MUST BE GIVEN EQUAL RIGHTS: ASSAM CM
    • ‘POLYGAMY WILL NOT BE ALLOWED’

