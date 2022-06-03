Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

June 03, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED ATTACHMENT ORDER

    • ED ATTACHMENT ORDER INVOLVING JAIN ON NEWS18
    • IN ORDER:JAIN TRANSFERRED SHELL FIRM’S LAND TO KIN
    • IN ORDER: RELATIVES CLAIM TO NOT KNOW ABOUT LAND
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RSS - RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT REACTS TO GYANVAPI FIGHT

    • ‘COURT’S VERDICT MUST BE ACCEPTED’
    • ‘DON’T LOOK FOR SHIVLING IN EVERY MOSQUE’
    • ‘WE ARE NOT AGAINST ANY KIND OF WORSHIP’
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RISING COVID CASES - MAHA CM CALLS MEET AMID RISING COVID CASES

    • MAHA COVID TASK FORCE’S URGENT MEET AT 6PM TODAY
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - ED RECEIVES RAHUL GANDHI'S RESPONSE

    • BROKEN 1ST: ‘RAHUL GANDHI’S LETTER TO ED’
    • BROKEN 1ST: RAHUL SEEKS MORE TIME TO APPEAR
    • RAHUL SAYS HE IS ABROAD, SEEKS A FRESH DATE
    • ED SOURCES: SEEKS A NEW DATE FOR APPEARANCE
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI TO VISIT U.P. ON JUNE 3

    • PM MODI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC FUNCTION IN KANPUR
    • PM TO ATTEND PROJECTS’ GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY
    • 1406 PROJECTS WORTH OVER 80K CR TO BE LAUNCHED
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KK - BJP MP CALLS FOR CBI PROBE INTO KK'S DEATH

    • BJP MP SOUMITRA KHAN WRITES TO HOME MIN SHAH
  • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

    • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

      • PRINCIPAL CALLS KEY MEET AS HIJAB FIRE RAGES
      • PRINCIPAL TO MEET COLLEGE COMMITTEE ON HIJAB ROW
    • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JITENDRA SINGH - UNION MIN JITENDRA SINGH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • BIGGEST NEWSMAKER LIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
    • June 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - J&K: TWO NON-LOCALS SHOT AT IN BUDGAM

      • J&K: SHOT AT WHILE WORKING IN BRICK KILN
      • TWO HINDU MIGRANT WORKERS SHOT AT BY TERRORISTS
      • J&K: ONE HINDU MIGRANT WORKER DEAD

