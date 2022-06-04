Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 04 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 4th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 04, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED ATTACHMENT ORDER

    • ED ATTACHMENT ORDER INVOLVING JAIN ON NEWS18
    • IN ORDER:JAIN TRANSFERRED SHELL FIRM’S LAND TO KIN
    • IN ORDER: RELATIVES CLAIM TO NOT KNOW ABOUT LAND
  • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RISING COVID CASES - HEALTH SECY WRITES TO 5 STATES AMID RISING CASES

    • COVID CASE RISE: HEALTH SECY WRITES TO 5 STATES
    • LETTERS SENT TO TN, MAHA, KERALA, K’TAKA & T’GANA
  • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - WE NEED TO BE AWARE OF PARIVARVAAD: PM MODI

    • MY STATEMENT INTERPRETED WRONGLY: PM MODI
    • PM: I DON’T HAVE ENMITY WITH ANY PARTY
    • SOME THINK I AM TARGETING A PARTY WITH STATEMENT:PM
  • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: I HAVE NO PERSONAL ISSUES WITH ANYONE

    • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PLAINSPEAK - TOP SECURITY VOICES ON J&K TARGETED KILLINGS

      • HYBRID TERRORISTS ARE NOT SLEEPER CELLS: LT GEN
      • LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO STOP KILLINGS: DHILLON
      • ACTION PLAN IS BEING PUT IN PLACE: SP VAID
      • PAK IS LOSING GROUND IN KASHMIR: SP VAID
      • PAK AT IT’S BEST TO DERAIL GOVT: SP VAID
      • PUBLIC SECURITY IS BEING ENSURED: LT GEN
      • WON’T LET SUCH INCIDENTS TO DISRUPT PEACE: LT GEN
    • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER - MOOSEWALA MURDER: BJP SEEKS CBI PROBE

      • BJP MOVES TO SC, FILES WRIT PETITION
    • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MANGALURU ROW - ALLOWED TO WEAR HIJAB EARLIER: MUSLIM STUDENTS

      • BIG CHARGE BY MANGALURU COLLEGE MUSLIM STUDENTS
      • COLLEGE PRESSURISED BY ABVP: MUSLIM STUDENTS
      • ABVP BEHIND HIJAB BAN: MUSLIM STUDENTS
    • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MANGALURU HIJAB ROW - COLLEGE BEING PRESSURIZED BY ABVP STUDENTS

      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KK - NEW REGULATION IN HALLS AFTER SINGER KK'S DEATH

        • NEW REGULATIONS IN WB HALLS AFTER KK’S DEATH
        • HALLS SHOULDN’T ALLOW CROWD ABOVE CAPACITY:GOVT
        • AMBULANCE MUST AT HALLS FOR EMERGENCIES: WB GOVT
        • ACs NEEDS TO BE CHECKED BEFORE EVENTS: WB GOVT
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

        • AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

        • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
        • 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB
        • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        JNU - BODY FOUND HANGING IN THE JUNGLE OF JNU

        • DECOMPOSED BODY IN JNU, PROBE UNDERWAY
        • CRIME TEAM, FORENSIC TEAM CALLED FOR EXAMINATION
        • BODY FOUND HANGING FROM TREE IN JNU CAMPUS
        • THE BODY IS YET TO BE IDENTIFIED
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        JITENDRA SINGH - UNION MIN JITENDRA SINGH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • BIGGEST NEWSMAKER LIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - J&K: 2 NON-LOCALS INJURED IN GRENADE ATTACK

        • TERRORISTS LOBBED GRENADE AT AGLAR ZAINAPORA IN J&K
        • J&K: TWO MIGRANT WORKERS INJURED
        • AREA CORDONED OFF,MIGRANT WORKERS INJURED IN J&K
        • ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER: 1 TERRORIST SHOT DEAD
        • GRENADE BLAST IN SHOPIAN DISTRICT OF J&K
        • 2 NON LOCAL LABOURERS INJURED IN GRENADE BLAST
        • J&K POLICE: LABOURERS SUSTAIN MINOR INJURIES
        • 2 ARMY PERSONNEL & 1 CIVILIAN INJURED
        • INJURED ARE IN STABLE CONDITION NOW
        • TERRORIST COMMANDER HM NISAR KHANDAY KILLED
        • ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER: ARMS & AMMUNITION RECOVERED
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        HYDERABAD GANGRAPE - CASE REGISTERED UNDER POCSO ACT: POLICE

        • 2 ACCUSED ARE ADULTS, 3 ARE MINORS: HYD POLICE
        • ALL FIVE ACCUSED IDENTIFIED: POLICE
        • ‘ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TRS MANTRI GRANDSON BASELESS’
        • POLICE ON ALLEGATION AGAINST MANTRI’S GRANDSON
        • ONE OF THE MINOR’S LINKED TO TRS LEADER: POLICE
      • June 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AKSHAY KUMAR - 'SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ' SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • ‘PRITHVIRAJ FEATS HARDLY THERE IN HISTORY BOOKS’
        • ‘LIMITED INFORMATION ON PRITHVIRAJ IN BOOKS’
        • ‘EVEN MY SON WASN’T AWARE OF PRITHVIRAJ’
        • WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MUGHALS ALSO: AKSHAY
        • ‘SHOULD KNOW BOTH ABOUT PRITHVIRAJ & MUGHALS’
        • NARRATIVE ALTERING BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW
        • AKSHAY COUNTERS CRITICS ON HISTORY CLAIM
        • AKSHAY REITERATES STAND ‘PRITHVIRAJ IGNORED’
        • ‘WHY DON’T MANY STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT HIM?’
        • THE AKSHAY KUMAR INTERVIEW ON CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘BLOCKBUSTER’ INTERVIEW WITH ACTOR AKSHAY KUMAR
        • ‘TEXTBOOKS HAD LITTLE INFO ON PRITHVIRAJ’
        • THERE SHOULD BE BALANCING IN HISTORY: AKSHAY
        • EARLIER PEOPLE FEARED TO TALK ABOUT HISTORY:DIR

