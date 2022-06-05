Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 5th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 05 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - WE NEED TO BE AWARE OF PARIVARVAAD: PM MODI

    • MY STATEMENT INTERPRETED WRONGLY: PM MODI
    • PM: I DON’T HAVE ENMITY WITH ANY PARTY
    • SOME THINK I AM TARGETING A PARTY WITH STATEMENT:PM
  • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: I HAVE NO PERSONAL ISSUES WITH ANYONE

    • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - TRANSFER CASE TO CENTRAL AGENCY: PARENTS

      • LAW & ORDER PROBLEMS IN PUNJAB GETTING WORSE: BJP
      • WE STAND WITH FAMILY OF MOOSEWALA: BJP
      • PROBE UNDERWAY, JUSTICE WILL BE DELIVERED: AAP
      • MOOSEWALA’S PARENTS MEET HM SHAH IN CHANDIGARH
      • MOOSEWALA’S PARENTS MEET HM OVER MURDER PROBE
    • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KK - NEW REGULATION IN HALLS AFTER SINGER KK'S DEATH

      • NEW REGULATIONS IN WB HALLS AFTER KK’S DEATH
      • HALLS SHOULDN’T ALLOW CROWD ABOVE CAPACITY:GOVT
      • AMBULANCE MUST AT HALLS FOR EMERGENCIES: WB GOVT
      • ACs NEEDS TO BE CHECKED BEFORE EVENTS: WB GOVT
    • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARTI - VISA SCAM CASE: KARTI MOVES DELHI HIGH COURT

      • AGAINST TRIAL COURT ORDER DENYING ANTICIPATORY BAIL
      • KARTI MOVES DELHI HC AGAINST TRIAL COURT ORDER
      • KARTI CHIDAMBARAM MOVES DELHI HIGH COURT
    • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

        • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        JAIN - BIG SETBACK FOR AAP MANTRI SATYENDAR JAIN

        • DELHI HIGH COURT STAYS TRIAL COURT DECISION
        • HC: JAIN’S COUNSEL TO BE PRESENT DURING QUIZ BY ED
      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        HYD - BIG DEVELOPMENT IN HYDERABAD GANGRAPE CASE

        • POLICE SEIZES INNOVA CAR USED IN MINOR RAPE CASE
        • INNOVA CAR USED IN MINOR GIRL RAPE CASE SEIZED
        • CAR USED FOR MINOR GIRL RAPE RECOVERED
      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        DELHI - CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM PROTEST SITE

        • PROTESTERS FROM DELHI LIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
        • PROTESTERS DEMAND JUSTICE FOR KASHMIRI PANDITS
        • KASHMIRI PANDITS NOT SAFE IN J&K: PROTESTERS
        • ‘J&K MUST BE MADE SAFE FOR KASHMIRI PANDITS’
        • ‘PROTESTERS URGE GOVT TO TAKE STERN ACTION’
      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - DCGI NOD FOR CORBEVAX AS BOOSTER DOSE FOR ADULTS

        • DCGI NOD FOR CORBEVAX AS HETEROLOGOUS BOOSTER DOSE
      • June 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AKSHAY KUMAR - 'SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ' SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • ‘PRITHVIRAJ FEATS HARDLY THERE IN HISTORY BOOKS’
        • ‘LIMITED INFORMATION ON PRITHVIRAJ IN BOOKS’
        • ‘EVEN MY SON WASN’T AWARE OF PRITHVIRAJ’
        • WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MUGHALS ALSO: AKSHAY
        • ‘SHOULD KNOW BOTH ABOUT PRITHVIRAJ & MUGHALS’
        • NARRATIVE ALTERING BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW
        • AKSHAY COUNTERS CRITICS ON HISTORY CLAIM
        • AKSHAY REITERATES STAND ‘PRITHVIRAJ IGNORED’
        • ‘WHY DON’T MANY STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT HIM?’
        • THE AKSHAY KUMAR INTERVIEW ON CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘BLOCKBUSTER’ INTERVIEW WITH ACTOR AKSHAY KUMAR
        • ‘TEXTBOOKS HAD LITTLE INFO ON PRITHVIRAJ’
        • THERE SHOULD BE BALANCING IN HISTORY: AKSHAY
        • EARLIER PEOPLE FEARED TO TALK ABOUT HISTORY:DIR

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.