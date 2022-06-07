Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 07 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 7th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 07, 2022 06:25 (IST)

    J&K - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN KUPWARA, J&K

    • 2 TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN IN KUPWARA ENCOUNTER
    • PAK TERRORIST KILLED IN SOPORE ENCOUNTER
    • 2 ENCOUNTERS IN 10 HRS, 3 TERRORISTS KILLED
  • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THACKERAY IN AYODHYA - ADITYA THACKERAY TO VISIT AYODHYA ON JUNE 15

    • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      TAMIL NADU - CNN-NEWS18 REALITY CHECK ON 'TN CASTE WALL'

      • REALITY CHECK: ‘WALLS’ DIVIDE DALITS,UPPER CASTE
      • REALITY CHECK: FREEDOM OF DALITS CURBED IN TN
      • REALITY CHECK: FENCE BLOCKS MOVEMENT OF DALITS
      • THE REBUTTAL: FRINGE GROUPS BID TO CREATE SPIN
      • THE DEMAND: LAW TO BAN ‘UNTOUCHABILITY WALL
      • ‘CASTE-RELATED’ DISCRIMINATION IN TN
    • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SATYENDAR JAIN - RAIDS ON AT HOMES & OFFICES OF ACCUSED

      • SATYENDAR’S SON-IN-LAW VAIBHAV JAIN UNDER LENS
      • RAIDS UNDERWAY AT OFFICES OF KEY ACCUSED
      • RAIDS GOING ON AT BHOGAL IN SE DELHI
      • ED RAIDS AT ALL LOCATIONS LINKED TO KEY ACCUSED
    • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SATYENDAR AIN - JAIN'S RELATIVES ON ED'S RADAR

      • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM - PM ADDRESSES AT LAUNCH OF LiFE MOVEMENT

        • PM ADDRESSES ON WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
        • PM STRESSES ON CONCEPT OF REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE
      • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        NUPUR SHARMA - MORE TROUBLE FOR NUPUR SHARMA OVER PROPHET ROW

        • MUMBAI POLICE TO SUMMON NUPUR SHARMA: CP PANDEY
      • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        NUPR SHARMA - MUMBAI POLICE TO RECORD NUPUR'S STATEMENT

        • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          NATION AT 5 - ANOTHER AASTHAA FIGHT IN TAMIL NADU

          • AASTHAA FIGHT OVER TEMPLE ADMINISTRATION IN STATE
          • MADURAI PONTIFF MAKES BIG PITCH OVER TEMPLE TRUST
          • CORRUPTION IN HR&CE DEPARTMENT: PONTIFF
          • ABOLISH THE HR&CE DEPARTMENT: PONTIFF
          • DE-POLITICSE TEMPLES: MADURAI PONTIFF
        • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          MOOSEWALA MURDER - HARBHAJAN SINGH ON MOOSEWALA DEATH

          • WHAT HAPPENED WAS VERY UNFORTUNATE: HARBHAJAN
          • GOVT WILL PROVIDE ALL SUPPORT NEEDED: HARBHAJAN
          • ‘LAW & ORDER NEEDS TO BE PRIORITISED IN PUNJAB’
        • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          MAHA MIN - MAHA MIN BLAMES DELHI FOR RISING COVID CASES

          • MOST POSITIVE CASES IN STATE ARE FROM DELHI: MIN
          • CASES ON RISE IN NAGPUR DUE TO MIGRANTS: MAHA MIN
          • POLITICS OVER COVID CASES COMEBACK
        • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          KERALA - KERALA GOLD SCAM: ACCUSED RECEIVES DEATH THREATS

          • HAVE MUCH MORE TO REVEAL: ACCUSED SWAPNA SURESH
          • WILL REVEAL MORE ON SCAM IN COURT: SWAPNA SURESH
        • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

          • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

            • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
          • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            HYDERABAD RAPE HORROR - VISUALS OF FORENSICS TEAM AT PS JUBILEE HILLS

            • FORENSICS TEAM GATHERING EVIDENCE FROM THE CAR
          • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            EPICENTRE - KILLERS SEEN REFUELING ALTO AT PETROL PUMP

            • AFTER LOOTING THE WHITE ALTO AT GUNPOINT
            • MOOSEWALA CASE: FRESH CCTV VISUALS ACCESSED
            • MOOSEWALA’S KILLERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
          • June 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            DMK LEADER - CNN-NEWS18 CONFRONTS DMK MP TKS ELANGOVAN

            • DMK MP CONTINUES TO ARGUE HIS ‘SHUDRA’ STAND
            • DMK LEADER ATTEMPTS TO JUSTIFY ‘SHUDRA’ JIBE
            • 7 QUESTIONS TO DMK MP ON ‘HINDI-SHUDRA’ ANALOGY
            • DMK SHIFTS BLAME ON BJP FOR ‘IMPOSING’ HINDI
            • DMK INVOKES GOD TO JUSTIFY SHUDRA REMARK

