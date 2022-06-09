Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 9th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 09, 2022 06:50 (IST)

    PAK DRONE - ANOTHER PAK DRONE SPOTTED NEAR INT'L BORED OF JAMMU

    • DRONE SPOTTED NEAR INT’L BORDER IN ARNIA SECTOR
    • BSF FIRE SEVERAL ROUND ON PAK DRONE
    • SEARCH OPs UNDERWAY BY BSF IN THE AREA
  • June 09, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    MUMBAI - G+2 BUILDING COLLAPSES IN BANDRA, MUMBAI

    • 1 DEAD, 16 INJURED IN MUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE
    • ALL WERE DAILY LABOURERS FROM BIHAR, SAY POLICE
  • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SWAPNA - POLICE REGISTERS CASE AGAINST SWAPNA SURESH

    • CASE FILED ON COMPLAINT OF FMR MIN K T JALEEL
  • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIDDA - SIDDA REACTS OVER B'LURU ROAD PITS MENACE

    • ‘CAN’T EVEN EXPECT 40% OF ROADS TO BE PROPER’
    • BJP DETERMINED TO DAMAGE THE B’LURU BRAND: SIDDA
  • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - PUNE POLICE ARRESTS SAURABH IN MOOSEWALA CASE

    • SAURABH ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO CASE
    • ONE MORE ARRESTED IN MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE
  • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

    • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

      • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
    • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KANPUR - KANPUR RIOTS: COMPLAINT FILED IN NHRC

      • ALLEGATION: POLICE TARGETING MUSLIMS ALONE
    • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - DELHI REPORTS 564 COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      • DELHI: 406 RECOVERED & 1 DEAD IN LAST 24 HOURS
      • DELHI’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 2.82%
      • MAHARASHTRA RECORDS 2,701 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS
      • MUMBAI REGISTERS 1,765 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS
    • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHIDAMBARAM - T.N TEMPLE ROW: PRIESTS REFUSE TO FURNISH DOCs

      • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CHIDAMBARAM - HR&CE OFFICIALS AT TEMPLE PREMISES FOR INSPECTION

        • PRIESTS REMAIN DEFIANT, NO DOCs SUBMITTED
        • UPDATE ON CHIDAMBARAM TEMPLE INSPECTION
        • UPDATE: HR&CE OFFICIALS TO RETURN AT 4 PM
      • June 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BBMP - NEWS18 IMPACT: BBMP TAKES TAKES COGNISANCE

        • BBMP: POTHOLE RIDDEN STRETCH TO BE FIXED
        • ‘MYSORE ROAD WILL BE FIXED IN THREE DAYS’
        • ‘MYSORE ROAD’S POTHOLES TO BE FIXED IN 3 DAYS’

