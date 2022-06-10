Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 10th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • June 10, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    J&K - CURFEW IN PARTS OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

    • CURFEW AFTER ALLEGED DEROGATORY REMARKS
    • CURFEW IN BHADERWAH AND RAMBAN DISTRICT OF J&K
    • INTERNET SNAPPED IN DODA DIST, J&K AFTER PROTESTS
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SWAPNA - KERALA HC DISMISSES SWAPNA SURESH'S PLEA

    • PRE-ARREST BAIL PLEA MOVED BY SWAPNA DISMISSED
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIDDA - SIDDA REACTS OVER B'LURU ROAD PITS MENACE

    • ‘CAN’T EVEN EXPECT 40% OF ROADS TO BE PROPER’
    • BJP DETERMINED TO DAMAGE THE B’LURU BRAND: SIDDA
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SEC 144 - SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN RAMBAN, BHADERWAH

    • J&K: CURFEW IMPOSED IN RAMBAN, BHADERWAH
    • INTERNET SNAPPED IN DODA DISTRICT OF JAMMU
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - ED GETS FURTHER CUSTODY OF SATYENDAR JAIN

    • ED HEAT ON DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • NO RELIEF FOR DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • JAIN TO REMAIN IN ED CUSTODY TILL JUNE 13
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RS POLLS - SIDDARAMAIAH TWEETS AHEAD OF RS POLLS

    • INTERNET SUSPENDED IN AMER, JAIPUR FOR 12 HRS
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - 'INDIA'S BIOECONOMY GROWN 8 TIMES IN LAST 8 YEARS'

    • INDIA WILL SOON JOIN THE TOP 10 COUNTRIES: PM
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI INAUGURATES BIOTECH STARTUP EXPO

    • NOW: PM MODI’S ADDRESS AT BIOTECH STARTUP EXPO
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OWAISI - DELHI POLICE DETAIN PROTESTERS

    • MASSIVE PROTEST BY AIMIM WORKERS IN DELHI
    • PROTESTERS DEMAND ARREST OF NUPUR AND NAVEEN
    • AIMIM WORKERS PROTEST AGAINST NUPUR SHARMA
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA - BIG BREAKTHROUGH IN MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: 2 MORE DETAINED IN BHATINDA
    • MAN WHO BOUGHT WEAPONS FOR SHOOTER HELD
    • MAN PRESENT AT MURDER SITE ALSO HELD
    • MOOSEWALA PROBE: RAIDS AT GANGSTER’S HOME IN MOHALI
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA - MAHARASHTRA RECORDS OVER 2K COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • COVID CASES SPIKE IN THE STATE OF MAHARASHTRA
  • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

    • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

      • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
    • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KANPUR VIOLENCE - KANPUR VIOLENCE: NEWS18 ACCESSES NEW CCTV FOOTAGE

      • ON CAM: PROTESTERS ATTACK VEHICLES & BIKES
      • ON CAM: PROTESTERS LOOT ITEMS FROM SHOPS
    • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - DELHI REPORTS 622 COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      • DELHI’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 3.17%
    • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CONG - CONG MANTRIS MEET AT SILVER OAK

      • CONG LEADERS DISCUSS ABOUT PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
      • CONG LEADERS LIKELY TO MEET UDDHAV THACKERAY
      • MANTRIS LIKELY TO MEET SHIV SENA CHIEF TOMORROW
    • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHIDAMBARAM - T.N TEMPLE ROW: PRIESTS REFUSE TO FURNISH DOCs

      • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CHIDAMBARAM - HR&CE OFFICIALS AT TEMPLE PREMISES FOR INSPECTION

        • PRIESTS REMAIN DEFIANT, NO DOCs SUBMITTED
        • UPDATE ON CHIDAMBARAM TEMPLE INSPECTION
        • UPDATE: HR&CE OFFICIALS TO RETURN AT 4 PM
      • June 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BENGALURU - TEXTBOOK ROW: CONGRESS HOLD PROTEST

