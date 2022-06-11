Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

Read More
  • June 11, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    RS ELECTION RESULTS - BJP WINS 3 OF 6 SEATS IN MAHAHARSHTRA

    • HUGE SET BACK FOR AGHADI GOVERNMENT IN MAHARASHTRA
    • SHIV SENA, CONGRESS AND NCP WIN ONE SEAT EACH
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - ED GETS FURTHER CUSTODY OF SATYENDAR JAIN

    • ED HEAT ON DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • NO RELIEF FOR DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • JAIN TO REMAIN IN ED CUSTODY TILL JUNE 13
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAJYA SABHA POLLS - KARNATAKA RS ELECTION RESULTS DECLARED

    • BJP WINS 3 SEATS IN KARNATAKA RS POLLS
    • CONGRESS WINS ONE SEAT IN K’TAKA RS ELECTIONS
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PROPHET ROW SHOWDOWN - SUVENDU ADHIKARI WRITES TO W.B GOVERNOR JAGDEEP

    • ‘DEPLOY INDIAN ARMY OR PARLIAMENTARY FORCES’
    • LAW,ORDER COLLAPSED IN WEST BENGAL: SUVENDU
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI HAILS ISRO'S CONTRIBUTION TO INDIA

    • ISRO HAS MADE INDIA SELF-RELIANT: PM MODI
    • ROLE OF SPACE TECHNOLOGY INCREASING EVERYDAY: PM
    • WE HAVE INITIATED REFORMS IN SPACE SECTOR : PM
    • INDIA IS PROUD OF ISRO AND ITS SCIENTISTS: PM
    • ‘COASTAL AREA PLANNING DONE BY SATELLITE TECH’
    • ‘SPACE TECH USED IN AGRICULTURE SECTOR ‘
    • SPACE TECH HAS BOOSTED INDIA’S GROWTH: PM
    • SPACE TECHNOLOGY USAGE WILL INCREASE: PM MODI
    • ‘PRIVATE SECTOR CAN PLAY HUGE ROLE IN SPACE TECH’
    • INDIA MUST CONTRIBUTE TO SPACE TOURISM: PM MODI
    • SPACE SECTOR REFORMS WILL CONTINUE: PM MODI
    • INFINITE POSSIBILITIES IN OUR COUNTRY: PM MODI
    • INDIAN SPACE SECTOR WILL TOUCH SKIES: PM MODI
    • GUJARAT BECOMING A HUGE HUB: PM MODI
    • PM: TWO MOST INFLUENTIAL AREAS WILL BE SEA,SPACE
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - DELHI SPECIAL CELL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE

    • ‘SPECIAL CELL HAS IDENTIFIED SIX SHOOTERS’
    • ‘MOOSEWALA MURDER BRAZEN & ORGANISED KILLING’
    • ‘ROLE OF FOUR SHOOTERS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED’
    • ‘CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS IN CASE’
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA - MAHARASHTRA RECORDS OVER 2K COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • COVID CASES SPIKE IN THE STATE OF MAHARASHTRA
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KERALA - CONGRESS HOLDS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA CM VIJAYAN

    • PROTESTERS DEMAND RESIGNATION OF CM VIJAYAN
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KANPUR VIOLENCE - KANPUR VIOLENCE: NEWS18 ACCESSES NEW CCTV FOOTAGE

    • ON CAM: PROTESTERS ATTACK VEHICLES & BIKES
    • ON CAM: PROTESTERS LOOT ITEMS FROM SHOPS
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: POLICE ALONG WITH ARMY ARREST 2 TERRORISTS

    • J&K:ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY AT KHANDIPORA AREA OF KULGAM
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI REPORTS 622 COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

    • DELHI’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 3.17%
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - CONG MANTRIS MEET AT SILVER OAK

    • CONG LEADERS DISCUSS ABOUT PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
    • CONG LEADERS LIKELY TO MEET UDDHAV THACKERAY
    • MANTRIS LIKELY TO MEET SHIV SENA CHIEF TOMORROW
  • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CHIDAMBARAM - T.N TEMPLE ROW: PRIESTS REFUSE TO FURNISH DOCs

    • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHIDAMBARAM - HR&CE OFFICIALS AT TEMPLE PREMISES FOR INSPECTION

      • PRIESTS REMAIN DEFIANT, NO DOCs SUBMITTED
      • UPDATE ON CHIDAMBARAM TEMPLE INSPECTION
      • UPDATE: HR&CE OFFICIALS TO RETURN AT 4 PM
    • June 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGALURU - TEXTBOOK ROW: CONGRESS HOLD PROTEST

