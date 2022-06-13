Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 13th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - ED GETS FURTHER CUSTODY OF SATYENDAR JAIN

    • ED HEAT ON DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • NO RELIEF FOR DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
    • JAIN TO REMAIN IN ED CUSTODY TILL JUNE 13
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PROPHET ROW SHOWDOWN - SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN GHAZIABAD, U.P.

    • SEC 144 IMPOSED IN GHAZIABAD TILL AUGUST 10
    • GATHERINGS WITHOUT PERMISSION NOT ALLOWED
    • DIRECTIONS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA ISSUED
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - AAP MP SANJAY SINGH MET SHARAD PAWAR

    • AAP BACKS PAWAR AS PREZ CANDIDATE: SOURCE
    • MAMATA, SONIA BACKING PAWAR AS PREZ CANDIDATE
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - AHEAD OF HIMACHAL POLLS, PM'S ROADSHOW IN KANGRA

    • PM MODI’S MEGA ROADSHOW IN HIMACHAL ON JUNE 16
    • ROADSHOW TO COVER 15 SEATS IN HIMACHAL PRADESH
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - DELHI SPECIAL CELL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE

    • ‘SPECIAL CELL HAS IDENTIFIED SIX SHOOTERS’
    • ‘MOOSEWALA MURDER BRAZEN & ORGANISED KILLING’
    • ‘ROLE OF FOUR SHOOTERS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED’
    • ‘CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS IN CASE’
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOYAL - PIYUSH GOYAL SPEAKS AFTER G33 MINISTERIAL MEET

    • ‘WE RESPECT VIEWPOINTS OF OTHER COUNTRIES’
    • ‘NO POWER CAN FORCE MODI GOVT ON ANY ISSUE’
    • AHEAD OF WTO CONFERENCE, GOYAL ON INDIA’S STAND
    • UNION MINISTER SPEAKS ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA'S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 2.71 PERCENT

    • INDIA RECORDS 8,582 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS
  • June 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL DRAMA - BJP LEADERS TO MEET BENGAL GOVERNOR

    • BJP DELEGATION TO MEET WB GUV AT 7 PM TODAY

