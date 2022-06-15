Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDER JAIN - SATYENDER JAIN CASE:COURT RESERVES ORDER ON BAIL

    • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL'S QUESTIONING CONCLUDES FOR THE DAY

      • FIRST ON NEWS18: RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE
      • RAHUL LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER 11 HRS OF GRILLING
      • DAY 2: RAHUL QUIZZED FOR OVER 11 HOURS BY ED
      • ED SUMMONS RAHUL GANDHI AGAIN IN HERALD CASE
    • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RAHUL - RAHUL TO BE QUESTIONED AGAIN TOMORROW

      • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM MODI HONOURS REVOLUTIONARIES

        • MUMBAI: PM MODI ADDRESSES CONCLAVE
        • PM RECOUNTS CONTRIBUTIONS OF REVOLUTIONARIES
        • PM HAILS 75 YRS OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE
        • PM: THIS GALLERY IS AN INSPIRATION FOR NATION
        • PM MODI REMEMBERS ROLE OF FREEDOM FIGHTERS
        • PM MODI INVOKES CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI
        • PM RECOUNTS INSPIRATIONAL LIFE OF SHIVAJI MAHARAJ
        • LOCAL TO GLOBAL POWER OF ‘AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT’:PM
        • METRO NETWORK CONNECTION ACROSS INDIA: PM MODI
        • PM MODI’S MEGA VIKAS PUSH IN MUMBAI
        • PM: MAHARASHTRA’S ICONS BUILD THE NATION
        • PM: INDIA CELEBRATING 75 YRS ‘AZADI KA MAHOTSAV’
        • PM HAILS ICONS LIKE SWAMI VIVEKANDA, KRISHNA VERMA
      • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PIL - PIL ON WB VIOLENCE:ACTION TAKEN REPORT SOUGHT

        • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          MOOSEWALA MURDER - POLICE GET TRANSIT REMAND OF LAWRENCE BISHNOI

          • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            MONKEYPOX - AMID RISE IN CASES OF MONKEYPOX ACROSS NATIONS

            • W.H.O. TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET ON MONKEYPOX
          • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            COVID - COVID CASES IN NATIONAL CAPITAL CROSSES 1000 MARK

            • DELHI RECORDS 1,118 COVID CASES IN 24 HRS
          • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            CONGRESS - PUNJAB POLICE GETS TRANSIT REMAND OF BISHNOI

            • June 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              AGNIPATH - RJD HITS OUT AT GOVT OVER AGNIPATH SCHEME

              • GOVT RUINING FUTURE OF UPCOMING ‘AGNIVEERS’: RJD
              • GOVT MUST HAVE CONSIDERED FUTURE OF ‘AGNIVEERS’:RJD

