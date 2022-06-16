Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER - JUSTICE FOR BANKER VIJAY KUMAR, KILLER NEUTRALISED

    • SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER: 2 LeT TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN
    • BANKER VIJAY KUMAR’S KILLER NEUTRALISED
    • BIG WIN FOR SECURITY FORCES IN THE VALLEY
    • VIJAY’S KILLER IDENTIFIED AS JAN MOHAMMED LONE
  • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDER JAIN - SATYENDER JAIN CASE:COURT RESERVES ORDER ON BAIL

    • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RAJNI BALA - J&K TEACHER RAJNI BALA'S KILLERS TRAPPED BY JAWANS

      • RAJNI BALA’S KILLERS TRAPPED IN KULGAM, J&K
    • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI HONOURS REVOLUTIONARIES

      • MUMBAI: PM MODI ADDRESSES CONCLAVE
      • PM RECOUNTS CONTRIBUTIONS OF REVOLUTIONARIES
      • PM HAILS 75 YRS OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE
      • PM: THIS GALLERY IS AN INSPIRATION FOR NATION
      • PM MODI REMEMBERS ROLE OF FREEDOM FIGHTERS
      • PM MODI INVOKES CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI
      • PM RECOUNTS INSPIRATIONAL LIFE OF SHIVAJI MAHARAJ
      • LOCAL TO GLOBAL POWER OF ‘AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT’:PM
      • METRO NETWORK CONNECTION ACROSS INDIA: PM MODI
      • PM MODI’S MEGA VIKAS PUSH IN MUMBAI
      • PM: MAHARASHTRA’S ICONS BUILD THE NATION
      • PM: INDIA CELEBRATING 75 YRS ‘AZADI KA MAHOTSAV’
      • PM HAILS ICONS LIKE SWAMI VIVEKANDA, KRISHNA VERMA
    • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PIL - PIL ON WB VIOLENCE:ACTION TAKEN REPORT SOUGHT

      • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI WITH PUNJAB CIA

        • GANGSTER BISHNOI TAKEN TO SECOND LOCATION
      • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MEGA OPPN MEET - AKHILESH YADAV TO ATTEND MEGA OPPN MEET:SOURCE

        • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MEGA OPPN MEET
        • SOURCES: RJD WILL SEND A REPRESENTATIVE
        • TEJASWI IN DELHI BUT WON’T ATTEND MEET: SOURCE
      • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - MAHA REPORTS OVER 4,000 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

        • DELHI REPORTS 1,357 COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS
      • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BJP SOURCES - PRESIDENTIAL POLLS:INSIDE SCOOP ON NDA STRATEGY

        • SOURCES: DEFENCE MINISTER LEADS OPPN REACH OUT
        • SOURCES: RAJNATH SPEAKS TO MULTIPLE OPPN CHIEFS
        • SOURCES:RAJNATH SPEAKS TO DIDI, PATNAIK, AKHILESH
        • SOURCES: RAJNATH ALSO SPOKE TO ALLY NITISH
        • JP NADDA REACHES OUT TO ALLIES NPP AND LJP:SOURCE
        • JP NADDA ALSO SPOKE TO FAROOQ ABDULLAH: SOURCES
      • June 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AGNIPATH - RJD HITS OUT AT GOVT OVER AGNIPATH SCHEME

        • GOVT RUINING FUTURE OF UPCOMING ‘AGNIVEERS’: RJD
        • GOVT MUST HAVE CONSIDERED FUTURE OF ‘AGNIVEERS’:RJD

