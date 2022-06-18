Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 June 2022

By News18/ Updated: June 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    T'GANA - T'GANA CM BLAMES CENTRE OVER VIOLENCE

    • KCR BLAMES CENTRE OVER VIOLENCE IN SECUNDERABAD
    • T’GANA CM CALLS AGNIPATH A ‘WRONG SCHEME’
  • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL - ED TO ISSUE FRESH SUMMONS FOR RAHUL FOR MONDAY

    • ED ACCEPTS RAHUL GANDHI’S REQUEST
    • RAHUL’S 4TH ROUND OF QUESTIONING NOW ON MONDAY
  • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI HOLDS ROADSHOW IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

    • PM MODI’S MEGA ROADSHOW AHEAD OF HIMACHAL POLLS
  • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

    • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NAVY CHIEF EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE: ADM R HARI KUMAR ON AGNIPATH

      • NAVY CHIEF EXCLUSIVE AMID BIG AGNIPATH ‘CLASH’
      • NAVY CHIEF:IDEA CAME FROM KARGIL COMMITTEE REPORT
      • NAVY CHIEF: AGNIPATH TO PREPARE MORE MODERN FORCE
      • NAVY CHIEF: WE WILL HAVE AGILE & MODERN FORCE THEN
      • NAVY CHIEF: YOUTH WILL GET A CHANCE TO CONTINUE
      • NAVY CHIEF:YOUTH WILL GET CHANCE TO SERVE ARMY
      • JOB OPPORTUNITIES WILL BE INCREASED: NAVY CHIEF
      • NAVY CHIEF: ‘AGNIVEER IN EVERY VILLAGE’ IS THE AIM
      • NAVY CHIEF: SCHEME WILL HAVE LARGER CONNECT
      • NAVY CHIEF: JOBS TO INCREASE THREE FOLD
      • NAVY CHIEF: ENROLLMENT WILL INCREASE 4 TIMES
      • NAVY CHIEF: TRAINING WILL BE DONE IN 16 WEEKS
      • NAVY CHIEF: THE SCHEME WAS IDEATED 2 YRS AGO
      • NAVY CHIEF: SCHEME MADE AFTER LONG DISCUSSIONS
      • NAVY CHIEF: REPORT SAID ‘ARMY MUST BE YOUNG, FIT’
      • NAVY CHIEF: DISCUSSED WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS
      • SCHEME DISCUSSED WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS: NAVY CHIEF
      • NAVY CHIEF: IT’S A CHANCE FOR TRUE PATRIOTS
      • NAVY CHIEF URGES YOUTH TO ANALYSE THE SCHEME
      • NAVY CHIEF: SCHEME BENEFICIAL FOR YOUTH
    • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NAVY CHIEF - NAVY CHIEF OVER AGNIPATH ON CNN-NEWS18

      • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - MAHA REPORTS OVER 4,000 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

        • TOTAL 4,156 NEW COVID CASES REPORTED FROM MAHA
      • June 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BJP SOURCES - PRESIDENTIAL POLLS:INSIDE SCOOP ON NDA STRATEGY

        • SOURCES: DEFENCE MINISTER LEADS OPPN REACH OUT
        • SOURCES: RAJNATH SPEAKS TO MULTIPLE OPPN CHIEFS
        • SOURCES:RAJNATH SPEAKS TO DIDI, PATNAIK, AKHILESH
        • SOURCES: RAJNATH ALSO SPOKE TO ALLY NITISH
        • JP NADDA REACHES OUT TO ALLIES NPP AND LJP:SOURCE
        • JP NADDA ALSO SPOKE TO FAROOQ ABDULLAH: SOURCES

