Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 21 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - ED SUMMONS RAHUL GANDHI FOR 5TH TIME TOMORROW

    • RAHUL GANDHI QUESTIONED FOR NEARLY 40 HRS TODAY
  • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL - RAHUL GANDHI SUMMONED AGAIN FOR TOMORROW

    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - PREZ POLLS: NDA CANDIDATE TO BE ANNOUNCED TOMORROW

      • BJP PARL BOARD SET TO ANNOUNCE NDA PREZ NOMINEE
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PLAINSPEAK - AGNIPATH STIR: POLICE INTENSIFIES PROBE

      • COACHING CENTRE FOUNDER ADMITS ROLE
      • ASKED THEM TO STOP TRAINS: CENTRE FOUNDER
      • COACHING CENTRE FOUNDER REHMAN NAMED IN FIR
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - 2 SHOOTERS & ONE FACILITATOR ARRESTED

      • 2 SHOOTERS BELONGED TO HARYANA
      • FACILITATOR BELONGED TO BATHINDA
      • MAIN SHOOTER WAS IN TOUCH WITH DON GOLDY BRAR
      • 26-YR-OLD PRIYAVRAT, MAIN SHOOTER, FROM HARYANA
      • MAIN SHOOTER AND EXECUTIONER ARRESTED
      • ‘9 DETONATORS, 1 RIFLE AND 3 PISTOLS RECOVERED’
      • MOOSEWALA ACCUSED SENT TO 14-DAY CUSTODY
      • 14-DAY POLICE REMAND FOR MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED
      • ACCUSED KASHISH DROVE THE BOLERO: DELHI POLICE
      • MANPREET MANNU FIRED FROM COROLLA CAR: DELHI POLICE
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER - 6 SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED: DELHI POLICE

      • 8 HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADES RECOVERED: DELHI POLICE
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KERALA - ED ISSUES SUMMONS TO SWAPNA SURESH

      • SWAPNA SURESH SUMMONED ON JUNE 22 BY ED
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN NAT'L CAPITAL

      • POSITIVITY RATE SHOOTS UP TO 10.9% IN DELHI
      • DELHI REPORTS 1,060 COVID CASES, 6 DEATHS
      • 10,506 COVID TESTS DONE IN LAST 24 HOURS IN DELHI
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BRASS TACKS - 'AGNIVEERS TRAINED FOR 4 YRS WILL BE OF BENEFIT'

      • NAUKRI.COM FOUNDER BIKHCHANDANI ON NEWS18
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASSAM - ASSAM FLOOD FURY: 11 PEOPLE DEAD IN 24 HRS

      • ASSAM FLOOD WREAKS HAVOC: 60 DEATHS REPORTED SO FAR
    • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AGNIPATH SCHEME - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVELY SPEAKS TO FOUNDER REHMAN

      • June 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AGNIPATH - TOP INTEL SOURCES ON AGNIPATH PROTEST PLOT

        • ‘CANDIDATES WAITING FOR WRITTEN TEST, BEGUN STIR’
        • STIR BY THOSE WHO CLEARED PHYSICAL TEST: SOURCES
        • INITIAL PROTESTS BY ARMY ASPIRANTS: SOURCES
        • COACHING CENTRES INVOLVED IN ORGANISING STIR:SOURCE
        • MANY COACHING CENTRES FUNDED PROTESTS:SOURCES
        • MANY KHAPS INVOLVED IN ORGANISING STIR: SOURCES
        • ‘AGENCIES ASSESSING ROLES OF VARIOUS ORGANISATIONS’
        • ROLE OF COACHING CENTRES UNDER POLICE SCANNER
        • FIR AGAINST COACHING CENTRES AFTER BIHAR STIR
        • BIHAR COACHING CENTRES UNDER POLICE SCANNER

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.