Breaking News Live Updates - 23 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 23rd June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 23, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 23, 2022 06:20 (IST)

    EPS VS OPS - RELIEF FOR OPS IN THE AIADMK'SLEADERSHIP TUSSLE

    • OPS CAMP CONFIRMS THEY WILL PARTICIPATE IN MEET
    • ONLY 23 DRAFT RESOLUTIONS CAN BE PASSED: MADRAS HC
    • BIG WIN FOR OPS OVER LEADERSHIP FIGHT
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONIA - SONIA WON'T APPEAR BEFORE ED TOMORROW

    • SONIA HAS WRITTEN TO ED SEEKING DEFERMENT: CONG
    • SONIA HAS BEEN ADVISED STRICT REST AT HOME: CONG
    • SONIA WRITES TO ED, SEEKS POSTPONEMENT OF SUMMONS
    • SONIA SOUGHT POSTPONEMENT OF HER APPEARANCE: CONG
    • POST COVID RECOVERY CITED BY SONIA: CONG
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - 5TH ROUND OF RAHUL GANDHI'S QUESTIONING ENDS

    • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER QUESTIONING
    • RAHUL GANDHI QUIZZED FOR NEARLY 11 HOURS TODAY
    • NO FURTHER SUMMONS ISSUED TO RAHUL GANDHI FOR NOW
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - NITISH KUMAR WELCOMES MURMU'S NOMINATION

    • NITISH KUMAR BACKS BJP’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE
    • IT IS A MATTER OF PRIDE: NITISH KUMAR
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - 2 SHOOTERS & ONE FACILITATOR ARRESTED

    • 2 SHOOTERS BELONGED TO HARYANA
    • FACILITATOR BELONGED TO BATHINDA
    • MAIN SHOOTER WAS IN TOUCH WITH DON GOLDY BRAR
    • 26-YR-OLD PRIYAVRAT, MAIN SHOOTER, FROM HARYANA
    • MAIN SHOOTER AND EXECUTIONER ARRESTED
    • ‘9 DETONATORS, 1 RIFLE AND 3 PISTOLS RECOVERED’
    • MOOSEWALA ACCUSED SENT TO 14-DAY CUSTODY
    • 14-DAY POLICE REMAND FOR MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED
    • ACCUSED KASHISH DROVE THE BOLERO: DELHI POLICE
    • MANPREET MANNU FIRED FROM COROLLA CAR: DELHI POLICE
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER - 6 SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED: DELHI POLICE

    • 8 HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADES RECOVERED: DELHI POLICE
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA AGHADI QUAKE - INDIA'S BIGGEST NETWORK ON BIGGEST STORY

    • 1 NETWORK, 5 CHANNELS COVER ‘MAHA’ TROUBLE
    • ONLY NEWS COVERAGE WITH 3 LOCAL CHANNELS ON GROUND
    • NEWS18 LOKMAT WITH ALL UPDATES FROM MUMBAI
    • NEWS18 GUJARAT WITH ALL UPDATES FROM SURAT
    • NEWS18 NORTH-EAST WITH ALL UPDATES FROM GUWAHATI
    • NEWS18 INDIA’S BIGGEST REPORTING TEAM ON GROUND
    • CNN-NEWS18 LEADING INDIA’S BIGGEST COVERAGE
    • ‘MAHA’ POLITICAL QUAKE GET NEWS18 NETWORK EDGE
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ENDGAME UDDHAV? - BJP'S AMIT MALVIYA LASHES OUT AT UDDHAV

    • ‘UDDHAV SHOULD NOT HAVE LEFT IN FIRST PLACE’
    • UDDHAV SLAMMED OVER VIOLATING COVID PROTOCOLS
    • ‘THIS DECEIT HAS LED TO SENA MLAs REVOLTING’
  • June 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN NAT'L CAPITAL

    • POSITIVITY RATE SHOOTS UP TO 10.9% IN DELHI
    • DELHI REPORTS 1,060 COVID CASES, 6 DEATHS
    • 10,506 COVID TESTS DONE IN LAST 24 HOURS IN DELHI

