Breaking News Live Updates - 25 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - 5TH ROUND OF RAHUL GANDHI'S QUESTIONING ENDS

    • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER QUESTIONING
    • RAHUL GANDHI QUIZZED FOR NEARLY 11 HOURS TODAY
    • NO FURTHER SUMMONS ISSUED TO RAHUL GANDHI FOR NOW
  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - PM MODI IN PARLIAMENT FOR MURMU'S NOMINATION

    • TOP BJP LEADERS AT NDA PICK MURMU’S NOMINATION
    • NOW: NDA PRESIDENTIAL PICK MURMU FILES PAPERS
    • NOW: DROUPADI MURMU FILES PAPERS FOR PRESIDENT
  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - 2 SHOOTERS & ONE FACILITATOR ARRESTED

    • 2 SHOOTERS BELONGED TO HARYANA
    • FACILITATOR BELONGED TO BATHINDA
    • MAIN SHOOTER WAS IN TOUCH WITH DON GOLDY BRAR
    • 26-YR-OLD PRIYAVRAT, MAIN SHOOTER, FROM HARYANA
    • MAIN SHOOTER AND EXECUTIONER ARRESTED
    • ‘9 DETONATORS, 1 RIFLE AND 3 PISTOLS RECOVERED’
    • MOOSEWALA ACCUSED SENT TO 14-DAY CUSTODY
    • 14-DAY POLICE REMAND FOR MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED
    • ACCUSED KASHISH DROVE THE BOLERO: DELHI POLICE
    • MANPREET MANNU FIRED FROM COROLLA CAR: DELHI POLICE
  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER - 6 SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED: DELHI POLICE

    • 8 HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADES RECOVERED: DELHI POLICE
  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ENDGAME UDDHAV? - SENA SAGA:AGHADI PARTNERS CLAIM 'ALL IS WELL'

    • SENA SAGA:SUSPENSE BUILDS WITH EACH PASSING HOUR
    • SENA SAGA: DWINDLING NOs PUT UDDHAV IN A SPOT
    • CNN-NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON SENA REBELLION
    • FIRST TO SHOW SHINDE’S 42 ON DISPLAY AT GUWAHATI
    • FIRST ON SHINDE CAMP’S COUNTER ON KIDNAP CLAIM
    • 1ST TO HIGHLIGHT’S RAUT REPLY ON ‘EXITING MVA’
    • DY SPEAKER LIKELY TO SEND NOTICES: SOURCES
    • SOURCES: 16 REBEL MLAS LIKELY TO GET NOTICES
    • ‘HEARING MAY HAPPEN ON FROM COMING MONDAY’
  • June 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA RECORDS 17,336 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

