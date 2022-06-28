Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 28th June 2022
By News18/ Updated: June 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • June 28, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    KURLA - MUMBAI: FIRE ENGINE TEAM RUSHED TO THE SPOT

    • 20 TO 25 PEOPLE FEARED TO BE TRAPPED UNDER DEBRIS
    • MUMBAI: 4-STOREY BUILDING COLLAPSES IN KURLA
    • MUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE: RESCUE OPERATION UNDERWAY
    • 7 PEOPLE RESCUED SO FAR ACCORDING TO BMC DATA
  • June 28, 2022 06:25 (IST)

    PM ON UKRAINE - PM MODI MAKES INDIA'S STAND CLEAR ON UKRAINE

    • PM CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CESSATION OF HOSTILITIES
  • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U.P. - FIR AGAINST DIRECTOR RAM GOPAL VARMA IN U.P.

    • U.P.: FIR REGISTERED IN HAZRATGANJ POLICE STN
    • FIR AGAINST VARMA’S TWEET ON ‘PANDAVAS, & KAURAVAS’
  • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - 5TH ROUND OF RAHUL GANDHI'S QUESTIONING ENDS

    • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER QUESTIONING
    • RAHUL GANDHI QUIZZED FOR NEARLY 11 HOURS TODAY
    • NO FURTHER SUMMONS ISSUED TO RAHUL GANDHI FOR NOW
  • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM NARENDRA MODI MEETS EC PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER

    • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SC AGREES TO HEAR GANGSTER BISHNOI'S PLEA

      • SC TO HEAR GANGSTER BISHNOI’S PLEA ON JULY 11
      • GANGSTER BISHNOI’S THREAT TO LIFE PLEA IN TOP COURT
    • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAHARASHTRA MAHAYUDH - 15-16 REBEL MLAs ARE IN TOUCH WITH US: AADITYA

      • DOORS OPEN FOR MLAs WHO WANT TO COME BACK:AADITYA
      • ‘REBEL MLAs MUST HAVE THE GUTS TO COME TO MUMBAI’
      • RESIGN FROM THE POST & FIGHT ELECTIONS: AADITYA
      • AADITYA THACKERAY’S BIG MESSAGE TO REBEL MLAS
    • June 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - INDIA RECORDS 17,336 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

      • HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

