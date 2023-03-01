Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 March 2023: At Least 26 Killed, 85 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Greece

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 March 2023: At Least 26 Killed, 85 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Greece

For 1st March 2023
By News18/ Updated: March 01, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 01 March 2023: At Least 26 Killed, 85 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Greece

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • March 01, 2023 08:30 (IST)

    ODISHA BJYM PROTESTS - BJYM ORGANISES NIGHT-LONG PROTEST IN ODISHA

    • PROTEST OVER CADRE’S ‘ILLEGAL’ DETENTION
    • NIGHT-LONG PROTEST IN ODISHA’S BHUBANESWAR
    • COPS ABUSED WOMEN WORKERS & ATTACKED US: BJYM
  • March 01, 2023 08:25 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - AHEAD OF K'TAKA POLLS, PROTEST BY GOVT EMPLOYEES

    • K’TAKA: EMPLOYEES TO STAGE PROTEST FROM TODAY
    • CONFIDENT THAT THIS WILL BE SOLVED: CM BOMMAI
  • March 01, 2023 08:15 (IST)

    INDIAN STUDENT IN AUS - SHOCKER FROM AUSTRALIA: INDIAN STUDENT SHOT DEAD

    • ‘INDIAN STUDENT MOHAMED SHOT DEAD BY SYDNEY COPS’
  • March 01, 2023 08:08 (IST)

    At Least 26 Killed, 85 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Greece

    At least 26 people have been killed and 85 injured after two trains collided outside the city of Larissa in Greece.

    The two trains, a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region said, according to The Guardian.

    Eighty-five people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. READ MORE

  • March 01, 2023 08:05 (IST)

    S-400 MISSILE SYSTEM - INDIA GETS THIRD SQUADRON OF S-400 MISSILE SYSTEM

    • INDIA RECEIVES THIRD SQUADRON FROM RUSSIA
    • THIRD SQUADRON IS PART OF A FIVE-SQUADRON DEAL
    • SQUADRON TO BE DEPLOYED IN PUNJAB OR RAJASTHAN
    • S-400 MISSILE CAN DESTROY TARGETS UPTO 400 KMS
  • March 01, 2023 07:55 (IST)

    INDIAN STUDENT IN AUS - INDIAN STUDENT MOHAMED SHOT DEAD IN SYDNEY

    • ‘STUDENT THREATENED COPS WITH A KNIFE IN SYDNEY’
    • ‘STUDENT FATALLY SHOT AFTER THREATENING COPS’
    • SHOCKER FROM AUSTRALIA: INDIAN STUDENT SHOT DEAD
    • ‘INDIAN STUDENT MOHAMED SHOT DEAD BY SYDNEY COPS’
  • March 01, 2023 07:20 (IST)

    JASPRIT BUMRAH - JASPRIT BUMRAH RULED OUT OF IPL 2023

    • BUMRAH DOUBTFUL FOR 50 OVER WORLD CUP: BCCI
    • JASPRIT BUMRAH RULED OUT OF IPL 2023
    • BUMRAH LIKELY TO BE OUT OF ACTION FOR 6 MONTHS
    • BACK INJURY WOES FOR PACER JASPRIT BUMRAH
  • March 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    SISODIA - KAILASH GAHLOT GETS POWER, FINANCE

    • KAILASH GAHLOT GETS PWD, PLANNING, HOME
    • KAILASH GAHLOT GETS KEY PORTFOLIOS
  • March 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI ADDRESSES POST-BUDGET WEBINAR

    • PM ADDRESSES WEBINAR ON EASE OF LIVING WITH TECH
    • PM ADDRESSES POST-BUDGET WEBINAR VIRTUALLY
    • PM: THINGS ARE CHANGING UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT
    • PM MODI: WE ARE FOCUSING ON DEVELOPMENT
    • PM: TODAY’S GOVERNMENT IS SEEN AS A CATALYST
    • PM: TECHNOLOGY HELPING A LOT IN RAILWAY SECTOR
    • PM: PROBLEMS OF ALL TAX PAYERS SOLVED VIA TECH
    • PM: MISSION KARMAYOGI TRAINING GOVT WORKERS
    • TRAINING COURSES SHOULD GET ACCESSIBLE TO ALL:PM
    • PM MODI:GROWTH OF DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN INDIA
    • PM: FARMERS ARE GETTING ALL POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES
    • PM: TECH-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS ACROSS DEPARTMENTS
    • PM MODI: OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEURS VIA GeM
    • PM: GROWTH IN PRODUCTION VIA ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY
    • 5G REACHING TO ALL VILLAGE AREAS NOW:PM MODI
    • PM MODI: OUR FOCUS IS ON ENHANCING EASE OF LIVING
    • WE HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO SUPPORT THE MSMEs: PM
    • PROUD THAT INDIA HAVE TALENTED YOUTHS: PM MODI
  • March 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - BJP TO LAUNCH MEGA CAMPAIGN IN TELANGANA

    • BJP TO COVER ALL 119 ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS
    • TOP CENTRAL LEADERS TO HOLD 10 BIG RALLIES
    • SOURCES: HM SHAH, NADDA, RM, IRANI TO HOLD RALLIES
    • PM MODI TO HOLD MEGA RALLY IN T’GANA

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here