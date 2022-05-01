Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 1st May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 01 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANA - RANAS CASE: COURT RESERVES ORDER FOR MONDAY

    • COURT TO GIVE BAIL PLEA ORDER ON MONDAY
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    POWER CRISIS - POLITICS ERUPT OVER POWER CRISIS ACROSS U.P

    • SP CHIEF AKHILESH HITS OUT AT BJP ON POWER CUT
    • BJP SHOULD HAVE COMPLETED POWER PLANTS ON TIME: SP
    • COAL DELIVERY WAS DELAYED BY BJP: AKHILESH YADAV
    • U.P FACING POWER CRISIS BECAUSE OF STATE GOVT:SP
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PATIALA - PATIALA VIOLENCE: PRIME ACCUSED ARRESTED

    • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON PATIALA VIOLENCE
    • KEY CONSPIRATOR & PRIME ACCUSED ARRESTED BY COPS
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LOVE JIHAD - CHRISTIAN GROUP TO ATTEND LOVE JIHAD DEBATE, KERALA

    • ‘CONTROVERSIAL ALLIANCE’ IN KERALA
    • CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SUMMIT’S HALAL CHARCHA
    • 1ST-TIME EVER: CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SAMMELAN
    • THERE IS NO LOVE JIHAD IN THE COUNTRY: IUML MP
    • EVENT CREATES CONFUSION: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
    • THIS IS HIGHLY CONDEMNABLE: IUML MP
    • BJP ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
    • NEED TO ADDRESS ‘ISLAMIC RADICALISM’: EASWAR
    • NEED AN ANTI-CONVERSION LAW: RAHUL EASWAR
    • FORCED CONVERSIONS MUST STOP: CHRISTIAN FORUM
    • POLITICS WRONG ON SOCIAL EVENT: CHRISTIAN FORUM
    • CHRISTIAN GROUP AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
    • ‘LOVE JIHAD’ DEBATE AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LETTER - OPEN LETTER TO PM BY RETD BUREAUCRATS, FMR JUDGES

    • LETTER EXTENDS SUPPORT TO PM MODI
    • SEVERAL PEOPLE SPREADING ANTI-MODI AGENDA: LETTER
    • ‘POLITICAL AGENDA TO TARNISH CURRENT GOVT’
    • LETTER SIGNATORIES SPEAK TO CNN-NEWS18
    • MY APPROACH IS PRO-INDIA: LETTER SIGNATORY
    • WE’RE TRYING TO RESTORE BALANCE:LETTER SIGNATORY
    • ‘CERTAIN PEOPLE PUSHING HATE AGENDA’
    • ‘PREVIOUS LETTER HAD A POLITICAL AGENDA’
    • ‘PREVIOUS LETTER WAS ONE SIDED & PARTIAL’
    • WESTERN MEDIA CRITICAL OF INDIA:LETTER SIGNATORY
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HUBBALI VIOLENCE - HUBBALI VIOLENCE ACCUSED ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

    • ACCUSED WAS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL BY POLICE
  • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HUBBALI - ACCUSED TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AND NOW OUT OF DANGER

    • May 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - BIG MILESTONE TO CHILDREN'S VACCINATION

      • 60% CHILDREN GIVEN 1ST COVID JAB: HEALTH MIN

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.