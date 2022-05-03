Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 3rd May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 03, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 03 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANAS - ORDER IN THE FIRST HALF ON MAY 4: RANAS' LAWYER

    • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RANA - RANA COUPLE TO STAY IN JAIL, ORDER ON MAY 4

      • NO RELIEF FOR RANA DUO, COURT RESERVES ORDER
      • ORDER WORK INCOMPLETE, COURT SEEKS MORE TIME
    • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RAJ THACKERAY - POLICE TO PROBE RAJ THACKERAY'S RALLY:SOURCES

      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PRASHANT KISHORE - AURANGABAD COPS TO SUBMIT REPORT WITHIN 48 HRS

        • COPS ASKED TO SUBMIT REPORT TO MAHA HM
      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM - INDIA BELONGS TO 130 CR CITIZENS: PM MODI

        • WE NOW HAVE ONE CONSTITUTION: PM MODI
        • ONE NATION, ONE RATION CARD IS IMPLEMENTED: PM
        • TREMENDOUS INCREASE IN EXPORT VALUE: PM MODI
        • INDIA IS GROWING GLOBAL TODAY: PM MODI
        • INDIA HAS HELPED OTHER COUNTRIES DURING COVID:PM
        • INDIA BRINGS SOLUTIONS FOR THE WORLD: PM
        • KHADI BUSINESS HAS CROSSED 1 L CRORE: PM
      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PATIALA - PATIALA CLASH:KEY ACCUSED SENT TO POLICE CUSTODY

        • KEY ACCUSED SENT TO 5-DAY POLICE REMAND
      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        NIRAV MODI - NIRAV MODI EXTRADITION APPEAL TO BE HEARD

        • APPEAL TO BE HEARD IN UK HC ON JUNE 28
      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        LOVE JIHAD - CHRISTIAN GROUP TO ATTEND LOVE JIHAD DEBATE, KERALA

        • ‘CONTROVERSIAL ALLIANCE’ IN KERALA
        • CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SUMMIT’S HALAL CHARCHA
        • 1ST-TIME EVER: CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SAMMELAN
        • THERE IS NO LOVE JIHAD IN THE COUNTRY: IUML MP
        • EVENT CREATES CONFUSION: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
        • THIS IS HIGHLY CONDEMNABLE: IUML MP
        • BJP ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
        • NEED TO ADDRESS ‘ISLAMIC RADICALISM’: EASWAR
        • NEED AN ANTI-CONVERSION LAW: RAHUL EASWAR
        • FORCED CONVERSIONS MUST STOP: CHRISTIAN FORUM
        • POLITICS WRONG ON SOCIAL EVENT: CHRISTIAN FORUM
        • CHRISTIAN GROUP AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
        • ‘LOVE JIHAD’ DEBATE AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
      • May 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - DELHI REPORTS 1,076 FRESH COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

        • DELHI:1,329 RECOVERIES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.