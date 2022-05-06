Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 6th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 06, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

Read More
  • May 06, 2022 07:35 (IST)

    STALKING - CASE OF STALKING IN MALAYALAM FILM INDUSTRY

    • KOCHI POLICE TAKES DIR SANAL KUMAR INTO CUSTODY
    • LEADING MALAYALAM ACTRESS FILES STALKING COMPLAINT
    • COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST HARASSMENT, STALKING
  • May 06, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    KEDARNATH - KEDARNATH TEMPLE OPEN FOR DEVOTEES FROM TODAY

    • TEMPLE DOORS OPENED WITH RITUALS, VEDIC CHANTING
    • OPENING CEREMONY ATTENDED BY CM PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI
    • 10,000 PILGRIMS PRESENT DURING OPENING CEREMONY
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANAS - RAVI RANA REACHES LILAVATI HOSPITAL

    • NOW:RAVI RANA AT HOSPITAL TO MEET NAVNEET RANA
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM CHAIRS REVIEW MEET ON MONSOON PREPAREDNESS

    • PM ALSO TAKES STOCK OF HEATWAVE MANAGEMENT
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NAGARJUNA - NAGARAJU'S WIFE SULTANA NARRATES HORROR

    • NAGARAJU’S WIFE SULTANA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • SULTANA:THEY BROKE RAJU’S HEAD WITH A ROD
    • SULTANA: POLICE CAME 30 MINUTES AFTER THE ASSAULT
    • SULTANA: MY BROTHER TRIED TO KILL ME BEFORE
    • SULTANA: NOBODY ON ROAD CAME TO HELP US
    • SULTANA: MY MOTHER WARNED ABOUT MY BROTHER
    • RAJU WAS KILLED BECAUSE HE MARRIED ME: SULTANA
    • ‘HAD INFORMED COPS ABOUT MY BROTHER’S THREATS’
    • POLICE KNEW OF THREATS AGAINST US: SULTANA
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAMATA - MAMATA RESPONDS TO HM SHAH'S CAA CLAIM

    • CAA BILL HAS LAPSED: WB CM MAMATA
    • WHY BJP PUTTING ONUS OF THE BILL ON OPPN: MAMATA
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ABOVE AGE 12

    • COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR ADULTS: ADAR POONAWALLA
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH MAKES A BIG CLAIM ON CAA

    • CAA IS THE REALITY & IT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED: HM
    • CAA WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE: HM
    • CAA WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AFTER COVID ENDS: HM SHAH
  • May 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ALWAR - R'STHAN BJP CHIEF AT BJP'S JAN HUNKAR RALLY

    • BJP’S MASSIVE RALLY IN ALWAR AGAINST DEMOLITION
    • BJP PROTESTS DEMOLITION OF ALWAR HINDU TEMPLE

