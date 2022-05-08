Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 8th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL MEET ON NEP 2020

    • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - J&K: COPS IN CIVVIES SHOT AT IN SRINAGAR

      • COPS INJURED IN ATTACK SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES
      • GH HASSAN DAR WAS SHOT AT WHILE GOING TO OFFICE
      • GH HASSAN DAR WAS SHOT IN HEAD AND SHOULDER
    • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ABOVE AGE 12

      • COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR ADULTS: ADAR POONAWALLA
    • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - EXPOSED: PAKISTAN'S DIRTIEST K-TRICK YET

      • EXPOSED: THE NEW KASHMIR TERROR NEXUS
      • EXCL: DESPERATE PAK SHOWS KASHMIR TERROR HOMEGROWN
      • EXPOSED:TERRORISTS ON PAK PAYROLL ASKED TO ATTACK
      • EXPOSED: LeT, HIZBUL ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
      • EXPOSED: AL-BADR ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
      • BIG DETAILS OF NIA CHARGESHEET ACCESSED
      • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST BJP NETAS
      • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST CIVILIANS
      • EXPOSED: ‘HYBRID TERROR’ DEPLOYED IN J&K
      • EXPOSED: LOCAL, GULLIBLE YOUTHS BRAINWASHED
      • EXPOSED:HINA BHATT, ALTAF BUKHARI WERE ON TARGET
    • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BAGGA - BAGGA FILES BAIL PLEA IN PUNJAB, HARYANA HC

      • May 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMAN CHOPRA - VIOLATIVE. VINDICTIVE. VENGEFUL

        • RAJASTHAN HC STAYS AMAN CHOPRA’S ARREST
        • RAJASTHAN HC ORDERS ‘NO COERCIVE ACTION’
        • BUT RAJASTHAN COPS AT AMAN CHOPRA’S DOOR
        • 1 JOURNALIST, DOZENS OF COPS, 100% INTIMIDATION

