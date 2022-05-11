Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • May 11, 2022 07:20 (IST)

    CYCLONE ASANI - IMD: CYCLONIC STORM ASANI MOVED WEST-NORTHWESTWARDS

    • IMD:’ASANI’ MOVED WITH 12 KMPH SPEED IN PAST 6 HRS
  • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SRINAGAR - SRINAGAR POLICE ARRESTS 4 HYBRID TERRORISTS

    • ARMS & AMMUNITION RECOVERED FROM TERRORISTS
  • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANA - NAVNEET RANA & RAVI RANA MEET SPEAKER OM BIRLA

    • RANA COUPLE MEET LS SPEAKER OM BIRLA IN DELHI
  • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI MEETS PRESIDENT RAM NATH KOVIND

    • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOHALI - POLICE ARRESTS ACCUSED FROM FARIDKOT, PUNJAB

      • EARLIER POLICE RECOVERED ROCKET LAUNCHER
      • PUNJAB POLICE NABS 1 IN MOHALI TERROR ATTACK CASE
    • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI DEMOLITION DANGAL - ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE IN DELHI'S VASANT KUNJ

      • CNN-NEWS18 ONLY CREW AT MULTIPLE SPOTS
      • DRAMATIC PICTURES OF DEMOLITION FROM DELHI
    • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

      • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
    • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BAGGA - JULY 6: HEARING ON BJP LEADER TAJINDER BAGGA

      • HEARING IN BAGGA CASE NEXT ON JULY 6
      • NO COERCIVE STEPS TILL NEXT HEARING: HIGH COURT
      • TAJINDER BAGGA’S ARREST STAYED TILL JULY 5
      • BIG RELIEF FOR TAJINDER BAGGA TILL JULY 5
    • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - NOW: HM SHAH'S ADDRESS IN GUWAHATI, ASSAM

      • May 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMAN CHOPRA - BIG RELIEF FOR NEWS18 JOURNALIST AMAN CHOPRA

        • RAJASTHAN HC STAYS AMAN CHOPRA’S ARREST

