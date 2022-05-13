Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 13th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • May 13, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    PILOTS DEAD - 2 PILOTS DEAD IN CHH'GARH STATE HELICOPTER CRASH

    • THE CHOPPER ON A ROUTINE TRAINING SORTIE CRASHED
    • CRASHED AT RAIPUR’S SWAMI VIVEKANANDA AIRPORT
    • CM BHUPESH BHAGEL EXPRESSES DEEP ANGUISH
  • May 13, 2022 06:40 (IST)

    KV THOMAS - SENIOR CONG LEADER KV THOMAS EXPELLED

    • KV THOMAS EXPELLED FROM CONG PRIMARY MEMBERSHIP
    • ACTION WITH AICC PERMIT: LETTER BY KPCC PREZ
    • THOMAS DEFYING PARTY’S DISCIPLINE: LETTER
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANAS - RANAS: WHY SEND NOTICES 15 YRS POST CONSTRUCTION?

    • NAVNEET RANA & RAVI RANA ADDRESS MEDIA
    • ‘BOOKED UNDER SEDITION FOR CHANTING CHALISA’
    • ‘WE ARE THANKING SC FOR ITS ORDER ON SEDITION’
    • ‘FOR 14 DAYS THEY KEPT NAVNEET RANA IN JAIL’
    • BMC HARASSING US NOW BY SENDING NOTICES: RANA
    • IN MUMBAI, WE ONLY HAVE ONE FLAT: RAVI RANA
    • ‘NAVNEET RANA HAD TO BE ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL’
    • THIS IS NOT BALASAHEB’S SHIVSENA: RAVI RANA
    • EVEN LILAVATI HOSPITAL BEING HARASSED: RAVI RANA
    • RANA: THE WHOLE NATION IS WATCHING WHAT’S HAPPENING
    • UDDHAV DESTROYING DREAMS OF BALASAHEB: RAVI RANA
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - INDIA SUPPLIED OVER 200 MILLION DOSES: PM

    • 200 MILLION DOSES TO 98 COUNTRIES: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: IN INDIA WE USE TRADITIONAL MEDICINES
    • COORDINATED EFFORT NEEDED TO COMBAT PANDEMIC: PM
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    EPICENTRE - K'TAKA MINISTER ASHWATH NARAYAN SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • KARNATAKA MIN ASHWATH NARAYAN DEFENDS ORDINANCE
    • MIN:BILL FORWARD LOOKING, PROGRESSIVE & TRANSPARENT
    • BILL TO SAFEGUARD THE RIGHTS OF THE POOR: MIN
    • THERE SHOULD BE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM FOR PEOPLE: MIN
    • ‘BILL NOT TO STOP PEOPLE FROM GETTING CONVERTED’
    • MIN: BILL NEEDED FOR RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

    • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CHHATTISGARH - HELICOPTER CRASHES IN RAIPUR, CHHATTISGARH

    • TECHNICAL MALFUNCTION CAUSE OF CHOPPER CRASH
    • GOVT TRAINING HELICOPTER CRASHES AT RAIPUR AIRPORT
    • CHOPPER CRASHES AT RAIPUR AIRPORT: 2 PILOTS DEAD
    • CHHATTISGARH CM TAKES STOCK OF THE SITUATION
  • May 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BIG GYANVAPI VERDICT - MUSLIM SIDE TO FILE REVIEW PETITION

    • MUSLIM GROUP OPPOSES THE GYANVAPI VERDICT
    • THE ORDER IS AGAINST THE LAW: MUSLIM SIDE

