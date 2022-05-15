Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • May 15, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    KATRA - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE OVER KATRA BUS FIRE

    • EXCL: BUS FIRE HAS BEEN DECLARED A TERROR ATTACK
    • STICKY BOMB WAS USED TO BLAST THE BUS: SOURCES
    • ‘NIA, INTELLIGENCE TEAMS TRACE RDX IN THE BOMB’
    • ‘ONE PERSON DECLARES TO HEAR THE EXPLOSION’
    • TOP INTEL SOURCES TO N18 ON KATRA BUS FIRE
  • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANAS - I AM AGAINST CORRUPTION IN MAHA: NAVNEET RANA

    • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RANA - NAVNEET RANA TAKES A JIBE AT UDDHAV THACKERAY

      • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM MODI CONGRATULATES NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UAE

        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          OWAISI - OWAISI PROVOKES ON GYANVAPI SURVEY

          • GYANVAPI WAS & WILL ALWAYS BE A MASJID:OWAISI
          • OWAISI REFERS TO BABRI AFTER GYANVAPI SURVEY
          • OWAISI:WON’T ALLOW YOU TO TAKE AWAY ANOTHER MASJID
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          MANIK SAHA - OATH TAKING CEREMONY OF NEW TRIPURA CM TOMORROW

          • MANIK SAHA TO BE SWORN IN AS CM TOMORROW AT 10 AM
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          KATRA ATTACK - SOURCES: KATRA BUS ATTACK WAS A TERROR ATTACK

          • BOMB USED TO CARRY OUT KATRA BUS ATTACK: SOURCES
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          KASHMIR - CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS DEMANDS OF KASHMIRI PANDITS

          • ONLY CHANNEL TO RAISE QUESTIONS ON SECURITY
          • ONLY CHANNEL TO REVEAL PAK HAND BEHIND ATTACK
          • ONLY CHANNEL TO DETAIL THE HATE ATTACK PLOT
          • 1ST CHANNEL TO SHOW LATHICHARGE ON PROTESTERS
          • FIRST CHANNEL TO PUT OUT FAMILY’S POINT OF VIEW
          • NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON JUSTICE FOR RAHUL
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          GYANVAPI - BOTH SIDES WERE SATISFIED:EXCLUSIVE INPUT

          • INSIDE TRACK OF THE SURVEY DONE TODAY
          • ‘SURVEY CONDUCTED AT MORE THAN 50% OF THE PLACES’
          • SURVEY COMPLETED WITHOUT ANY HINDRANCE: EXCLUSIVE
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          DELHI BLAZE - INPUT 5: SC PANEL IMPOSED PENALTY IN 2019

          • NEWS18 UNCOVERS ‘MUNDKA BUILDING DEEP ROT’
          • INPUT 1: NO COMMERCIAL ACT ALLOWED BEFORE 2016
          • INPUT 2: COMMERCIAL LICENSE ISSUED IN 2016
          • INPUT 3:LICENSE WITHDRAWN POST COMPLAINT IN 2017
          • INPUT 6: BUSINESS WAS ON DESPITE NO LICENSE
          • INPUT 4: SC PANEL ORDERED SEALING IN 2019
          • INPUT 7: SEALED ON PAPER BUT BUSINESS ACT WENT ON
          • INPUT 8: NO MAP OF THE BUILDING NEARBY
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

          • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
        • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CONGRESS - HARDIK:ASKED CONG TO GIVE ME MORE RESPONSIBILITY

          • May 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            CONG - WANT PARTY STRUCTURE TO BE STRONG:HARDIK PATEL

            • CONG ‘REBEL’ HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
            • SENIOR LEADERS HAVE THEIR OWN OPINIONS:HARDIK PATEL
            • ‘YOUNG NETAS NOT ALLOWED TO WORK IN MANY PLACES’

