Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 18th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 18 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THOMAS CUP - KIDAMBI: MADE A WHATSAPP GROUP 'IT'S COMING HOME'

    • CHIRAG:’IT’S COMING HOME’ GROUP WAS MY IDEA
    • CAMARADERIE HELPED IN TEAM BUILDING: CHIRAG
    • I WAS MOTIVATED BY SATWIK: CHIRAG SHETTY
    • GREATEST WIN AFTER THE GREATEST LOSSES: CHIRAG
    • IT WAS A FAIRYTALE FINAL FOR US: CHIRAG
    • WAS SO HAPPY THAT I ALMOST FELL DOWN: CHIRAG
    • PULLELA GOPICHAND ON CNN-NEWS18
    • IT IS AN AMAZING VICTORY: GOPICHAND
    • GOPICHAND HARDLY PRAISED IN 13 YRS: SRIKANTH
    • CAN COUNT NUMBER OF TIMES GOPICHAND PRAISED:KIDAMBI
    • LAKSHYA, SATWIK, CHIRAG WERE FABULOUS: GOPICHAND
    • ENERGY IN THE TEAM WAS UNTHINKABLE: GOPICHAND
    • WE WERE THERE FOR EACH OTHER: CHIRAG
    • WHAT THE BOYS HAVE DONE IS PHENOMENAL: GOPICHAND
    • THEY WERE CONFIDENT OF WINNING: GOPICHAND
  • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM PRAISES YOGI GOVT FOR IMPROVED LAW,ORDER:SOURCE

    • PM PATS YOGI GOVT FOR BULLDOZER POLICY: SOURCE
  • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - BARAMULLA TERROR ATTACK: 1 KILLED, 3 INJURED

    • TERROR ATTACK ON WINE SHOP IN BARAMULLA, J&K
  • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GYANVAPI - 'WE SHOULD ADDRESS WOUNDS OF THE PAST'

    • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DIST ADMIN TO SEAL DIST A - DIST ADMIN TO SEAL DIST A DIST ADMIN TO SEAL DIST A

      • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

        • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
      • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CHIDAMBARAMS - SOURCES: ELECTRONIC DEVICES RECOVERED IN RAID

        • SOURCES: PAPERS RECOVERED FROM PREMISES OF ACCUSED
        • SOURCE: LODHI RESIDENCE HAS THROWN UP EVIDENCE
        • SOURCE: KARTI A RESIDENT OF LODHI ESTATE
        • CBI MOUNTS HEAT ON KARTI CHIDAMBARAM
        • CBI TEAM LEAVES LODHI ESTATE AFTER 6 HOURS
      • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BARAMULLA - J&K: GRENADE ATTACK IN BARAMULLA WINE SHOP

        • ONE KILLED IN BARAMULLA GRENADE ATTACK
      • May 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMISH TRIPATHI - 'SHIVA' TRILOGY AUTHOR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • AUTHOR AMISH TRIPATHI ON GYANVAPI MOSQUE ROW
        • ‘NO DOUBT THAT THERE WAS A TEMPLE & IT WAS RAZED’
        • ‘MUST WAIT TILL OFFICIAL PROCEDURES ARE COMPLETE’
        • ‘EXPERTS MUST ASSESS THE VALIDITY OF SHIVLING’
        • ‘LET THE COURT DECIDE HISTORICAL VALIDITY’

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.