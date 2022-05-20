Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 20th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.



  • May 20, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    PM - CONGRATULATES TO NIKHAT ZAREEN,MANISHA,PRAVEEN

    • PM: OUR BOXERS HAVE MADE US PROUD
    • PM CONGRATULATES WOMEN’S WORLD BOXING WINNERS
  • May 20, 2022 06:25 (IST)

    J&K - J&K:UNDER-CONSTRUCTION TUNNEL'S PART COLLAPSED

    • COLLAPSES AT KHOONI NALA, JAMMU-SRINAGAR NH
    • J&K: 6-7 FEARED TRAPPED, 3 PEOPLE RECUSED SO FAR
    • RAMBAN DY COMMISSIONER: RESCUE OPs UNDERWAY
  • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SSC SCAM - SSC SCAM: TMC MIN CHATERJEE TO MOVE SC

    • PARTHA CHATERJEE CHALLENGES HC ORDER
  • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI ADDRESSES YUVA SHIVIR

    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OWAISI - 'IDGAH, JANMABHOOMI ISSUE WAS RESOLVED IN 1968'

      • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI REACTS TO MATHURA VERDICT
      • LAW DOESN’T MATTER ANYMORE:OWAISI
      • ROBBING MUSLIMS OF THEIR DIGNITY MAIN GOAL: OWAISI
      • BJP REACTS TO OWAISI’S REMARK ON MATHURA VERDICT
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NAVJOT SIDHU - NAVJOT SIDHU CONVICTED UNDER SECTION 323

      • SIDHU LIKELY TO FILE REVIEW PETITION TOMORROW
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARTI CHIDAMBARAM - CBI GETS 4-DAY CUSTODY OF KARTI'S AIDE

      • KARTI CHIDAMBARAM’S AIDE REMANDED IN CUSTODY
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JAIL FOR SIDHU - 1-YEAR JAIL TERM FOR NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

      • SUPREME COURT SENTENCES SIDHU TO 1-YEAR JAIL TERM
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HARDIK PATEL - NOW: HARDIK PATEL'S MEDIA BRIEFING

      • HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • PATEL’S FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER QUITTING CONGRESS
      • NOW PEOPLE DON’T SEE CONG AS OPPONENT: HARDIK PATEL
      • ‘SR NETAS WHO LOST POLLS CALL THEMSELVES LEADERS’
      • HARDIK PATEL TEARS INTO CONGRESS OVER NEGLIGENCE
      • UNAPOLOGETIC PATIDAR LEADER HITS OUT AT CONG
      • GUJ DOESN’T WANT WEAK LEADERS: HARDIK PATEL
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI - MEET CONVENED BY MUSLIM BODY OVER GYANVAPI

      • AGENCIES SUSPECT SIMI INVOLVEMENT IN MEETING
      • SENSATIONAL INTEL REPORT ON MUSLIM BODY MEET
      • SOURCES REVEAL ROLE OF DELHI RIOTS ACCUSED
      • INTEL SOURCES CLAIM ROLE OF EX-SIMI LEADER
      • INTEL SOURCES CLAIM ‘PLAN TO INCITE RIOTS’
      • INTEL SOURCES SUSPECT PLOT TO STOKE UNREST
      • INTEL SOURCES CLAIM ANTI- NATIONALS ‘POISON’ MEET
    • May 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

      • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID

