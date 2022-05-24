Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • May 24, 2022 06:20 (IST)

    QUAD - NOW: PM MODI REACHES QUAD SUMMIT VENUE

    • May 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PLAINSPEAK - 'SURVEY REPORT SUBMITTED, BUT CHIPS NOT SUBMITTED'

      • HINDU PLEA IS STRONG ENOUGH: HINDU SIDE LAWYER
      • ‘NOT RELYING ON SURVEY REPORT ALONE’
      • HINDU SIDE TWISTING THE MATTER: MUSLIM SIDE
      • ‘MEDIA SURVEY REPORT NOT PART OF EVIDENCE’
      • ‘SURVEY REPORT LEAKED LOST CREDIBILITY’
      • ‘IF REPORT ADMITTED, WE CAN PROVE OUR CASE’
      • CAN’T DISPUTE SHIVLING FOUND ON SITE: HINDU SIDE
      • WE HAVE SUFFICIENT PROOF: HINDU SIDE LAWYER
      • ‘PLACES OF WORSHIP ACT’ BARS HINDU SIDE PLEA’
      • HINDU LAWYER: MUSLIM SIDE MISINTERPRETING LAW
      • EVIDENCES CLARIFY NATURE OF PROPERTY: HINDU SIDE
      • ONLY CHANNEL WITH BOTH VIEWPOINTS
      • MANDIR VS MASJID LAWYERS FACE-OFF
      • HINDU Vs MUSLIM SIDE LAWYERS LIVE
      • FIERCE. FIERY. FACTUAL: BOTH SIDE LAWYERS LIVE
      • CLASH OF CLAIMS ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
    • May 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PFI - POISON BEING INJECTED IN MINDS OF YOUTH: BJP

      • ISLAMIC SCHOLAR:CAN’T BE SELECTIVE IN CONDEMNING
      • ACTION MUST IF SLOGANS ANTI-INDIA: ISLAMIC VOICE
      • HAVE TOLD POLICE TO LODGE AN FIR: NCPCR CHIEF
      • POISON BEING INJECTED IN MINDS OF YOUTH: BJP
      • CONG & LEFT TO BE BLAMED FOR RADICALISATION: BJP
      • RADICALISATION HAPPENING IN KERALA: BJP
      • CHANT ‘DEATH FOR YOU’ AT PFI KERALA RALLY
      • WILL LODGE AN FIR, THIS WILL BE PROBED: NCPCR
      • CONG & LEFT DESPERATE FOR VOTES: BJP
      • MINOR ALLEGEDLY SHOUTED PROVOCATIVE SLOGANS
      • ROW OVER SLOGAN BY MINOR AT PFI RALLY IN KERALA
      • ‘SAVE REPUBLIC’ RALLY: PRELIMINARY PROBE BEGINS
      • PROBE BEGINS AFTER OUTRAGE AGAINST RALLY
    • May 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - VINAI KUMAR SAXENA NEW DELHI L-G

      • DELHI GETS NEW LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
    • May 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - CBI ISSUES FRESH SUMMONS TO TMC NETA ANUBRATA

      • FRESH SUMMONS IN POST- POLL VIOLENCE CASE
      • FRESH SUMMONS IN CATTLE SMUGGLING CASE
    • May 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASSAM - MADRASAS NOT THE WAY FORWARD FOR MUSLIMS: BJP

      • AIUDF MP: ‘POLARISATION’ NARRATIVE AHEAD OF 2024
      • AIUDF MP: HIMANTA SARMA SPEAKING WITH AN AGENDA
      • STATEMENT FOR MORE JOBS & EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES: BJP
      • SOME HAVE USED MUSLIMS & POOR FOR VOTE-BANK: BJP
      • BJP: HIMANTA WANTS EVERY MUSLIM TO BE PROGRESSIVE
      • NOTHING WRONG IN HIMANTA SARMA’S STATEMENT: BJP
      • BREAKING NOW: SCHOOL FOR EDUCATION, HIMANTA
      • RELIGIOUS TEACHING MUST BE DONE AT HOME: ASSAM CM
      • BREAKING NOW: ASSAM CM’S ‘SHUT MADRASAS’ CALL
      • ‘SHUT MADRASAS FOR THE BENEFIT OF MUSLIMS’

