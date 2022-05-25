Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • May 25, 2022 07:05 (IST)

    TEXAS - FIRING AT SCHOOL IN TEXAS, U.S.

    • TEXAS FIRING: 18 STUDENTS & 3 ADULTS KILLED
    • U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN CONDEMNS TEXAS FIRING
    • MUST STAND-UP AGAINST GUN LOBBY: JOE BIDEN
  • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    QUTUB MINAR - FILE BRIEF SYNOPSIS IN A WEEK: COURT ON QUTUB

    • QUTUB MINAR CASE ORDER RESERVED TILL JUNE 9
    • COURT TO DECIDE ON MAINTAINABILITY OF PLEA
    • PLEA: RESTORE HINDU TEMPLES IN QUTUB COMPLEX
  • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI'S SHIMLA RALLY ON MAY 31

    • AROUND 50K PEOPLE TO BE A PART OF PM’S RALLY
  • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PLEA - PLEA EMERGES IN THE GYANVAPI TUSSLE

    • VARANASI COURT ACCEPTS FRESH PLEA
    • PLEA CALLS FOR BAN ON ENTRY OF MUSLIMS
    • PLEA CALLS FOR HANDLING ENTIRE SITE TO HINDUS
  • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PFI - PFI ISSUE STATEMENT CLARIFYING SLOGANEERING

    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OWAISI - VHP: OWAISI INSTIGATING MUSLIM YOUTH OF COUNTRY

      • OWAISI REPEATEDLY HURTING HINDU SENTIMENTS: VHP
      • OWAISI FIRM ON DEFENDING BABAR, AURANGZEB: VHP
      • OUR MOTHERS HAVE BEEN INSULTED: VHP
      • NO LINK BETWEEN MUGHALS & MUSLIMS: OWAISI
      • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI’S VEILED ATTACK ON HINDUS
      • WHO WERE THE WIVES OF MUGHAL RULERS: OWAISI
      • OWAISI’S ‘ABSOLUTE INSULT OF HINDUS’
      • BREAKING NEXT: OWAISI STOKES MASSIVE ROW
      • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI SPARKS MASSIVE ROW
      • BREAKING NEXT: OWAISI’S INDIRECT JIBE AT HINDUS
    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NATIONAL EMBLEM ROW - NO PLACE FOR NETA CULTURE: BJP HITS BACK

    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - NC CLAIM 'BID TO ERASE HISTORY' BROKEN 1ST

      • NATIONAL EMBLEM IN PLACE OF SHEIKH ABDULLAH PHOTO
    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

      • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - CBI ISSUES FRESH SUMMONS TO TMC NETA ANUBRATA

      • FRESH SUMMONS IN POST- POLL VIOLENCE CASE
      • FRESH SUMMONS IN CATTLE SMUGGLING CASE
    • May 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASSAM - MADRASAS NOT THE WAY FORWARD FOR MUSLIMS: BJP

      • AIUDF MP: ‘POLARISATION’ NARRATIVE AHEAD OF 2024
      • AIUDF MP: HIMANTA SARMA SPEAKING WITH AN AGENDA
      • STATEMENT FOR MORE JOBS & EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES: BJP
      • SOME HAVE USED MUSLIMS & POOR FOR VOTE-BANK: BJP
      • BJP: HIMANTA WANTS EVERY MUSLIM TO BE PROGRESSIVE
      • NOTHING WRONG IN HIMANTA SARMA’S STATEMENT: BJP
      • BREAKING NOW: SCHOOL FOR EDUCATION, HIMANTA
      • RELIGIOUS TEACHING MUST BE DONE AT HOME: ASSAM CM
      • BREAKING NOW: ASSAM CM’S ‘SHUT MADRASAS’ CALL
      • ‘SHUT MADRASAS FOR THE BENEFIT OF MUSLIMS’

