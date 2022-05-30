Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 30th May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 30 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SN PRADHAN - NCB DG SN PRADHAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SIDHU MOOSEWALA - LAW & ORDER SITUATION COLLAPSED IN PUNJAB: CAPT

      • CRIMINALS HAVE NO FEAR OF LAW IN PUNJAB: CAPTAIN
      • CONGRESS LEADER SIDHU MOOSEWALA KILLED
      • SHOCKER FROM PUNJAB: MOOSEWALA SHOT DEAD
      • MOOSEWALA SHOT DEAD IN PUNJAB’S MANSA DISTRICT
      • MOOSEWALA SHOT DEAD AFTER HIS SECURITY WAS REMOVED
      • BJP’S SIRSA SLAMS PUNJAB CM OVER MOOSEWALA’S DEATH
      • SATURDAY:AAP GOVT REMOVED MOOSEWALA’S SECURITY
      • 20 SHOTS FIRED AT SIDHU MOOSEWALA: REPORTS
      • PUNJAB GOVT RESPONSIBLE FOR MOOSEWALA’S DEATH:BJP
      • MANN & KEJRIWAL MUST BE HELD RESPONSIBLE: BJP
      • AAP GOVT WILL DESTROY PUNJAB: BJP
      • CONGRESS REACTS TO MOOSEWALA’S DEATH
      • TERRIBLE SHOCK TO WHOLE PARTY: CONGRESS
      • AMARINDER SINGH REACTS TO MOOSEWALA’S MURDER
      • AAP GOVT HAS MISERABLY FAILED IN PUNJAB:CAPTAIN
    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      QUTUB MINAR - FILE BRIEF SYNOPSIS IN A WEEK: COURT ON QUTUB

      • QUTUB MINAR CASE ORDER RESERVED TILL JUNE 9
      • COURT TO DECIDE ON MAINTAINABILITY OF PLEA
      • PLEA: RESTORE HINDU TEMPLES IN QUTUB COMPLEX
    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM ADDRESSES 89TH EPISODE OF 'MANN KI BAAT'

      • SERVICE AT SACRED PLACES IS IMPORTANT: PM MODI
      • IT IS ESSENTIAL TO KEEP SACRED PLACES CLEAN: PM
      • WE MUST RUN CLEANLINESS CAMPAIGNS: PM MODI
      • ‘WE MUST MAKE EFFORTS TO TAKE CARE OF ENVIRONMENT’
      • COVID HAS MADE US REALISE IMPORTANCE OF HEALTH: PM
      • EVERYBODY MAKING YOGA AN INTEGRAL PART OF LIFE: PM
      • I WANT YOU TO DO YOGA DAY PREPARATIONS: PM MODI
      • PEOPLE IN JAPAN HAVE SPECIAL BOND WITH US: PM
    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA - PUNJAB POLICE RECOVERS UNKNOWN CARS

      • MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE: 2 CARS RECOVERED
      • ONE CAR HAD DELHI REGISTRATION PLATE
      • 6 SUSPECTS DETAINED IN MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE
      • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES IMAGES OF ATTACKERS’ CAR
      • ATTACKERS TOYOTA VEHICLE RECOVERED BY POLICE
    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

      • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
    • May 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI - PROPOSAL ON GYANVAPI, MATHURA'S IDGAH PASSED

      • PROPOSAL PASSED IN TODAY’S SESSION

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.