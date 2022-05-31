Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 31st May 2022
By News18/ Updated: May 31, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 31 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ZELENSKY - UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKY EXCLUSIVE

    • UKRAINE PRESIDENT SPEAKS TO CNN
    • UKRAINE PRESIDENT TO FAREED ZAKARIA
    • ‘WILL BE FIGHTING TILL WE GET TERRITORIES BACK’
    • ‘RUSSIA HAS NOT BEEN WILLING TO NEGOTIATE’
    • ‘WORLD SHOULD BE UNITED AGAINST RUSSIA’
    • WE NEED WEAPONS TO FIGHT RUSSIA: ZELENSKY
    • WE NEED GREATER FIREPOWER TO FIGHT RUSSIA: ZELENSKY
  • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SN PRADHAN - NCB DG SN PRADHAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SHERGILL - WHAT HAPPENED IS EXTREMELY SAD: SHERGILL

      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        QUTUB MINAR - FILE BRIEF SYNOPSIS IN A WEEK: COURT ON QUTUB

        • QUTUB MINAR CASE ORDER RESERVED TILL JUNE 9
        • COURT TO DECIDE ON MAINTAINABILITY OF PLEA
        • PLEA: RESTORE HINDU TEMPLES IN QUTUB COMPLEX
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PLAINSPEAK - REVOKING SECURITY WAS A POOR DECISION: SHERGILL

        • MOOSEWALA’S MURDER NEEDS TO BE PROBED: SHERGILL
        • SOMEBODY HAS TO BE HOLD ACCOUNTABLE: SHERGILL
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PFI - PFI SLOGANEERING CASE: REMAND REPORT ACCESSED

        • 2 ACCUSED PLAYED KEY ROLE IN TEACHING SLOGANS’
        • CHILD’S FATHER AN ACTIVE WORKER OF THE PFI:REPORTS
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MUTTAQI - WANT POSITIVE RELATIONS WITH NATIONS: MUTTAQI

        • ‘OUR CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION BALANCED ONE’
        • ‘HOPE INDIA’S RELATION WITH AFG IS STRENGTHENED’
        • ‘OUR EMBASSIES OUR FUNCTIONING IN INDIA’
        • ‘INDIA HAD SEVERAL PROJECTS IN AFG EARLIER’
        • ‘WANT INDIA TO FINISH THE INCOMPLETE PROJECTS’
        • WILL ENSURE SAFEGUARDING INDIAN EMBASSIES: MUTTAQI
        • ‘WON’T ALLOW AFG SOIL TO BE USED FOR CONFLICT’
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MOOSEWALA MURDER - GROUND REPORT FROM WHERE MOOSEWALA WAS MURDERED

        • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTAGE FROM EXACT SITE OF INCIDENT
        • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTAGE FROM SITE OF ‘MURDER’
        • EVERY DETAIL,EVERY VISUAL ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
        • IMPACT OF BULLETS ON CAR ON CNN-NEWS18
        • LATEST SCOOPS ON MOOSEWALA MURDER
        • PUNJAB POLICE MAY COME TO DELHI: INSIDE SCOOP
        • ‘PUNJAB COPS TO VISIT DELHI TO QUIZ BISHNOI’
        • QUESTIONING ON BISHNOI’S ROLE IN MURDER: SCOOP
        • BISHNOI TO BE ASKED WHO HE WAS IN TOUCH WITH:EXCL
        • ‘PUNJAB COPS MAY ASK FOR CDR WITH OTHER GANGSTERS’
        • ‘LAWRENCE BISHNOI’S PAST INVOLVEMENT TO BE SOUGHT’
        • LAWRENCE BISHNOI’S AIDE DETAILS TO BE SOUGHT:EXCL
        • DOSSIER ALSO TO BE SOUGHT BY PUNJAB POLICE: SCOOP
        • MUSICIAN RABBI SHERGILL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MODI AT 8 - WE WENT GLOBAL WITH YOGA DAY: BJP CHIEF

        • STRENGTHENED OUR TIES WITH OUR NEIGHBOURS:NADDA
        • UNPRECEDENTED ‘VACCINE MAITRI’ UNDER PM: NADDA
        • HERE IS AN INDIA WHICH ONLY GIVES: NADDA
        • ‘RAM MADIR, NAT’L WAR MEMORIAL UNDER MODI GOVT’
        • NADDA ON UKR: NO COUNTRY CARRIED EVAC LIKE US
        • 2 HOMEGROWN JABS IN 9 MONTHS AMID COVID: NADDA
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

        • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        GYANVAPI - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE FROM GYANVAPI MOSQUE

        • ‘SHIVLING’ PROOF IN GYANVAPI WAZUKHANA
        • UNSEEN VIDEO BROKEN ON CNN-NEWS18
      • May 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        EPICENTRE - UPSC TOPPERS SPEAK TO CNN-NEWS18

        • SHRUTI SHARMA, GAMINI SINGLA ON CNN-NEWS18
        • ANSHU PRIYA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘FEELING PROUD THAT ALL 3 TOPPERS ARE WOMEN’
        • PRIYA: WE NEED MORE WOMEN IN THE ADMINISTRATION
        • WOMEN SWEEP TOP RANKS IN CIVIL SERVICE EXAM
        • UPSC 2021: 3 WOMEN TOP THE CIVIL SERVICE EXAM
        • SHRUTI SHARMA 2021 CIVIL SERVICE TOPPER ON NEWS18

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.