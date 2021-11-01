Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 1st November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 01, 2021, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 01 November 2021

  • November 01, 2021 07:40 (IST)

    SP - SP CHIEF COMPARES JINNAH WITH GANDHI, SARDAR PATEL

    • THEY ALL FOUGHT FOR INDIA’S FREEDOM: AKHILESH
  • November 01, 2021 07:30 (IST)

    ZIKA - U.P: TOTAL 10 CASES OF ZIKA VIRUS IN KANPUR

    • November 01, 2021 07:25 (IST)

      G20 - G20 LEADERS AGREE TO RESUME SAFE INT'L TRAVEL

      • INT’L TRAVEL TO RESUME IN PHASED-MANNER: G20
    • November 01, 2021 07:15 (IST)

      POLLUTION - DELHI: AIR QUALITY SLIPS TO 'VERY POOR' CATEGORY

      • AIR QUALITY WORSENS IN CAPITAL AHEAD OF DIWALI
    • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WC - ANOTHER BIG SETBACK FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP

      • T20 CLASH: NEW ZEALAND CRUSH INDIA BY 8 WICKETS
    • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WAR ON COVID - PM TO CHAIR KEY COVID-19 MEETING ON NOV 3

      • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        RAJIB BANERJEE - RAJIB BANERJEE: JOINING BJP WAS A MISTAKE

        • MAMATA IS MOTHER INDIA: RAJIB BANERJEE
        • RAJIB BANERJEE REJOINS TRINAMOOL CONGRESS
        • MAMATA BANERJEE HAS PROVED ME WRONG: RAJIB
      • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PM - DELIGHTED TO MEET GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL: PM

        • PM: FRUITFUL CONVERSATION WITH GERMAN CHANCELLOR
      • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        NIA - J&K:NIA ARRESTS 2 MORE IN TERRORISM CONSPIRACY CASE

        • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          DESHMUKH - FIRST ARREST IN DESHMUKH TRANSFER POSTING CASE

          • SANTOSH JAGTAP ARRESTED, SENT TO CBI CUSTODY
          • ACCUSED TO REMAIN IN CBI CUSTODY TILL NOVEMBER 4
          • 9L RECEIVED FROM JAGTAP’S PREMISES: SOURCES
        • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          CAPT - WILL HOLD TALKS WITH BJP OVER SEAT SHARING: CAPT

          • CAPT:TALKS WITH BJP AFTER KISAN ISSUE IS SOLVED
        • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          ATHAWALE - MAHA CM SHOULD GIVE TIME TO WANKHEDE WIFE:ATHAWALE

          • PRABHKAR SAIL SHOULD BE PROBED: ATHAWALE
        • November 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH PAYS TRIBUTE TO SARDAR VALLABHBHAI PATEL

          • HM’S NATIONAL UNITY DAY ADDRESS AT KEVADIA
          • WE ARE CARRYING FORWARD SARDAR’S TRADITIONS: HM
          • HM: SARDAR PATEL’S LEGACY WILL BE REMEMBERED ALWAYS
          • SARDAR PATEL’S LEGACY HAS INSPIRED NATION: HM
          • HM: SARDAR PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN FREEDOM STRUGGLE
          • HM: STATUE OF UNITY IS AN EPITOME OF INDIA’S UNITY
          • SARDAR FOUGHT FOR THE RIGHTS OF FARMERS: HM
          • SARDAR’S STATUE WILL PAVE WAY FOR INDIA’S FUTURE:HM
          • STATUE OF UNITY WILL INSPIRE THE YOUTH: HM
          • HM: NATIONAL UNITY DAY IS AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV
          • NATIONAL UNITY DAY HAS UNIQUE IMPORTANCE: HM
          • STATUE GIVES MESSAGE OF INDIA’S BRIGHT FUTURE: HM
          • SARDAR’S INSPIRATION IS TAKING COUNTRY FORWARD:HM

