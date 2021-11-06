Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 6th November 2021
November 06, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • November 06, 2021 08:00 (IST)

    PM MODI - HAPPY BHAI DOOJ TO ALL COUNTRYMEN: PM MODI

    • November 06, 2021 07:40 (IST)

      SAD - AKALI DAL TO MOVE RESOLUTION AGAINST CONG

      • RESOLUTION DEMANDS ARREST OF JAGDISH TYTLER: SAD
      • ACTION AGAINST GANDHI FAMILY: SAD CHIEF BADAL
      • ACTION AGAINST CULPRITS IN 1984 SIKH MASSACRE:SAD
    • November 06, 2021 07:30 (IST)

      YOGI - CM YOGI:WILL CONTEST FROM WHEREVER THE PARTY WANTS

      • CM YOGI INDICATES OF CONTESTING IN U.P POLLS
    • November 06, 2021 07:00 (IST)

      BIHAR - BIHAR CM CHAIRS HIGH- LEVEL REVIEW MEET

      • CM KUMAR ORDERS STRICT ACTION IN HOOCH CASE
      • STERN ACTION AGAINST ERRING OFFICIALS: CMO
      • BIHAR HOOCH TRAGEDY:DEATH TOLL RISES TO 37
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      SIDHU - SIDHU: HAVE TAKEN BACK MY RESIGNATION AS PCC CHIEF

      • RESIGNATION WAS NOT ABOUT EGO: NAVJOT SIDHU
      • ‘WITHOUT MORAL AUTHORITY YOU CAN’T SPEAK TRUTH’
      • MEANS REACHING THE GOAL ARE MORE IMPORTANT: SIDHU
      • SIDHU RAISES CONCERN OVER SACRILEGE CASE: SIDHU
      • I WAS & I AM A LOYAL CONG WORKER: NAVJOT SIDHU
      • SIDHU DEMANDS REMOVAL OF PUNJAB A-G & DGP
      • WILL RESUME WORK AFTER NEW PUNJAB A-G: SIDHU
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - INFRA PROJECTS TO EASE PILGRIMAGE: PM MODI

      • THANK ALL WHO CONTRIBUTED FOR DEVT OF KEDARNATH: PM
      • PM: GRATEFUL TO ALL WHO HELPED IN REVIVING KEDAR
      • MUTTS KEEPING TRADITIONS ALIVE TO GUIDE YOUTH: PM
      • AYODHYA IS GETTING ITS PRIDE AFTER AGES: PM MODI
      • RAM MANDIR IS BEING BUILT IN AYODHYA: PM MODI
      • THIS DECADE BELONGS TO UTTARAKHAND: PM MODI
      • UTTARAKHAND TO BECOME A TOURISM HUB: PM MODI
      • OUR GOVT IMPLEMENTED ONE RANK, ONE PENSION: PM
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      OBRIEN - THE MINDSET HAS TO CHANGE: DEREK O'BRIEN

      • TMC’S OLIVE BRANCH TO CONGRESS
      • WE ARE EQUAL PARTNERS IN THE OPPOSITION: O’BRIEN
      • OUR SINGLE GOAL IS TO DEFEAT BJP: DEREK O’BRIEN
      • THERE IS NO NEED TO FIGHT: DEREK O’BRIEN
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NCB - SCOOP 1: WANKHEDE REMOVED FROM ARYAN KHAN CASE

      • SCOOP 5: SANJAY SINGH TO REACH MUMBAI TOMORROW
      • SCOOP 4: ARYAN’S CASE SHIFTED TO CENTRAL UNIT
      • SCOOP 3: ORDER ISSUED, S.I.T FORMED BY NCB
      • SCOOP 2: NCB’S SANJAY SINGH TO TAKE OVER CASE
      • BIGGEST TWIST IN ARYAN KHAN CASE
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVID ORAL MEDICATION IS 89% EFFECTIVE: PFIZER

      • PFIZER: 89% EFFECTIVE AT PREVENTING SEVERE DISEASE
    • November 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      AMBANIS - AMBANIS DENY REPORTS ABOUT LONDON MOVE

      • AMBANIS REJECT MEDIA REPORTS ON LONDON MOVE
      • REPORTS ARE UNWARRANTED & BASELESS: AMBANIS
      • RIL RELEASES STATEMENT: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE

