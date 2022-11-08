Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 8th November 2022
By News18/ Updated: November 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 November 2022

  • November 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM PARTICIPATES IN BIRTH ANNIV OF GURU NANAK DEV

    • PM MODI OFFERS PRAYERS TO GURU NANAK DEV JI
    • PM EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO NATION ON GURPURAB
  • November 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JAI RAM THAKUR - HIMACHAL CM JAI RAM THAKUR SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • PM MODI IS FIGHTING H.P. POLLS FOR BJP: CM THAKUR
    • PM MODI IS CONNECTED TO H.P. EMOTIONALLY:CM
    • PEOPLE OF HIMACHAL DON’T TRUST CONGRESS: CM
  • November 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - CONG REACTS AFTER COURT BLOCKS TWITTER ACCOUNT

    • ‘CONG WAS NOT INFORMED ABOUT THE PROCEEDINGS’
    • HAVEN’T RECEIVED ANY ORDER COPY: CONGRESS
    • WE WERE NOT PRESENT IN THE COURT: CONGRESS
    • WILL TAKE LEGAL ADVICE AGAINST ORDER: CONGRESS

