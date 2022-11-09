Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 9th November 2022
By News18/ Updated: November 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 09 November 2022

  • November 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI LAUNCHES G20 THEME AND LOGO

    • PM UNVEILS LOGO, THEME AND WEBSITE OF G20
    • THIS IS A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR INDIA: PM MODI
    • PM: INDIANS PLAYED KEY ROLE IN MAKING OF LOGO
    • PEOPLE’S SUGGESTIONS TAKEN FOR MAKING LOGO: PM
    • LOTUS FLOWER IN THE LOGO REPRESENTS HOPE: PM MODI
    • PM: G20 LOGO DEPICTS ‘VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM’
    • G20 PRESIDENCY COMING AT A TIME OF CHAOS: PM MODI
    • 7 PETALS OF THE FLOWER IS ALSO IMPORTANT: PM MODI
    • G20 LOGO REPRESENTS WORLD HARMONY: PM MODI
    • 7 PETALS REPRESENT 7 CONTINENTS: PM MODI
    • LOGO PROMOTES HARMONY ALONG WITH DIVERSITY: PM
    • G20 GROUP CONTROLS 75% WORLD TRADE: PM
    • INDIA HAS LED THE WORLD IN MANY SECTORS: PM MODI
    • EVERY GOVT, CITIZEN HAS TAKEN INDIA FORWARD: PM
    • THERE SHOULD BE NO 1ST OT 3RD WORLD: PM MODI
    • 1 EARTH, 1 FAMILY, 1 FUTURE OUR MANTRA: PM
  • November 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIMACHAL - MAJOR SETBACK FOR CONGRESS IN HIMACHAL

    • SETBACK FOR CONGRESS IN HIMACHAL AHEAD OF POLLS
    • SEVERAL HIMACHAL CONGRESS LEADERS JUMP SHIP
    • SEVERAL HIMACHAL CONG LEADERS JOIN BJP
  • November 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    EARTHQUAKE - STRONG TREMORS FELT IN NORTH INDIAN STATES

    • MAJOR TREMORS FELT IN DELHI AND NCR
    • 6.3 EARTHQUAKE JOLTS NEPAL, TREMORS IN DELHI

