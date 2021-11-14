Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

November 14, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • November 14, 2021 07:15 (IST)

    MANIPUR - ARMY KEEPING CLOSE WATCH ON MYANMAR BORDER:SOURCE

    • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MANIPUR AMBUSH
  • November 14, 2021 06:55 (IST)

    BJP - BJP TO KICK OFF 4 YATRAS LATER THIS MONTH IN U.P

    • YATRAS FROM 4 CORNERS OF THE STATE AHEAD OF POLLS
    • TOP STATE AND CENTRAL LEADERS TO PARTICIPATE
  • November 14, 2021 06:50 (IST)

    K'TAKA - BITCOIN SCAM: K'TAKA MIN RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS

    • GOVT HAS NOTHING TO HIDE IN THIS MATTER:K SUDHAKAR
    • ‘PROBE TEAM SHARED INFO WITH INTERPOL, ED & CBI’
    • WE WOULD LIKE TO CONDUCT A THOROUGH PROBE: MIN
    • DON’T WANT TO HIDE OR PROTECT ANYONE: SUDHAKAR
    • GOVT WILL COME OUT WITH ALL EVIDENCES SOON:MIN
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - NOW: HM AMIT SHAH'S ADDRESS IN BASTI

    • HM SHAH’S RALLY IN BASTI AHEAD OF U.P POLLS
    • ‘BJP’S YOGI ADITYANATH BROUGHT CHANGE IN U.P’
    • PM & YOGI HAVE DONE A LOT FOR U.P: AMIT SHAH
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL VS BJP - CONG'S HABIT TO ATTACK HINDUISM: BJP

    • CONGRESS’ HABIT TO ATTACK RAM: BJP’S SAMBIT PATRA
    • CONG STATEMENTS AFTER RAHUL’S TUTORING: BJP
    • ‘CONG LEADERS’ STATEMENTS AT THE BEHEST OF RAHUL’
    • HATRED FOR HINDUISM AT RAHUL’S BEHEST: BJP
    • CONG COINED THE TERM SAFFRON TERROR: BJP
    • CONG POLITICISED RAM MANDIR HEARING: BJP
    • DON’T TRY TO DIVIDE SAVARKAR AND MAHATMA: BJP
    • SEEMS RAHUL HASN’T READ THE UPANISHADS: BJP
    • CONG SPEWS VENOM AGAINST HINDUISM AND RAM: BJP
    • CONG DOES POLITICS OF APPEASEMENT: BJP
    • THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT HINDUISM IS: BJP
    • HINDUISM IS A PEACE- LOVING RELIGION: BJP
    • SAFFRON TERROR USED FOR PEACE-LOVING RELIGION:BJP
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE 2 L EX-GRATIA TO 83 PEOPLE

    • PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE EX-GRATIA TO RIOT ACCUSED
    • EX-GRATIA TO REPUBLIC DAY RIOT ACCUSED
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB - ARYAN KHAN QUESTIONING STILL UNDERWAY

    • CRUISE DRUG CASE: S.I.T QUESTIONS ARYAN KHAN
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MUMBAI - MUMBAI: 1ST DOSE TARGET COMPLETED TODAY

    • 100% OF MUMBAI POPULATION TAKEN 1ST COVID JAB
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MANIPUR - MANIPUR ATTACK: PLA & MNPF CLAIM RESPONSIBILITY

    • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MANIPUR AMBUSH
    • SOURCE:ARMY ENSURING THAT TERRORISTS DON’T ESCAPE
    • ARMY CHIEF HAS BRIEFED DEFENCE MINISTER: SOURCE
    • UBGL WAS USED TO HIT COLONEL’S CAR: SOURCE
  • November 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - CONG NETAS OFTEN SPEAK AGAINST HINDUISM: BJP

    • YATRAS FROM 4 CORNERS OF THE STATE AHEAD OF POLLS
    • TOP STATE AND CENTRAL LEADERS TO PARTICIPATE
    • BJP YET TO DECIDE NAME FOR THE UPCOMING YATRAS

