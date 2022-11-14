Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 14th November 2022
November 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • November 14, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    EX-CJI LALIT - EX-CJI LALIT SPEAKS ON COLLEGIUM SYSTEM

    • EX-CJI LALIT SPEAKS ON CHHAWLA CASE ACQUITTAL
    • ‘CHOOSING OF SUCCESSORS A NORM OF NJAC JUDGMENT’
    • ‘TO IMPROVE LAW THERE MUST BE CERTAIN TIMELINE’
    • THE COLLEGIUM SYSTEM IS HERE TO STAY: EX-CJI
    • GUILT OF THE PERSON WAS NOT ESTABLISHED: EX-CJI
    • THERE WAS NO WAY FOR DEATH SENTENCE: EX-CJI
    • EX-CJI:COULDN’T HOLD THEM GUILTY SO ACQUITTED THEM
    • EX-CJI: THE CASE DEPENDS ON FACT SITUATION
    • ‘GUIDELINES WILL HELP IMPROVISE CHARACTER’
    • ‘JUDGES CHOOSING JUDGES A NORM OF NJAC JUDGMENT’
    • NEED TO IMPROVE COLLEGIUM SYSTEM: EX-CJI LALIT
    • ‘COLLEGIUM SYSTEM SHOULD BE MADE MORE ACCESSIBLE’
    • ‘CHHAWLA CASE WAS A TYPICAL FACT SITUATION’
  • November 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NALINI EXCL - RAJIV KILLER NALINI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • FIRST CHANNEL TO GET NALINI’S INTERVIEW
    • I HOPE I’M FINALLY FREE: NALINI TO CNN-NEWS18
    • ‘WAS EXPECTING TO RETURN ALONG WITH MY HUSBAND’
    • WE HAVE SPENT 31 YEARS IN JAIL:NALINI TO NEWS18
    • I THANK GANDHI FAMILY: NALINI TO CNN-NEWS18

