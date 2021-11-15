Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 15, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • November 15, 2021 06:55 (IST)

    PARL - 'PARL TO DISCUSS CRYPTO IN NEXT BUDGET SESSION'

    • PARL TO DISCUSSS CRYPTO REGULATIONS: SOURCE
    • SOURCE: CRYPTO WON’T BE SUBSTITUTE FOR REAL MONEY
  • November 15, 2021 06:40 (IST)

    AKHILESH - GHAZIPUR DENIES NOD TO SP CHIEF'S VIJAY YATRA

    • ‘AKHILESH’S VIJAY YATRA AFTER PM’S EVENT OVER’
  • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - CONGRESS TO GO ALONE IN U.P POLLS:PRIYANKA GANDHI

    • ‘WILL NOMINATE ONLY CONG WORKERS FOR U.P SEATS’
  • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    T20 WC - AUSTRALIA BEAT NZ, WIN T20 WORLD CUP

    • AUSTRALIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND IN T20 WC FINAL
    • AUSTRALIA LIFT T20 WORLD CUP TROPHY
    • T20 WC FINAL: AUSTRALIA BEAT KIWIS BY 8 WICKETS
  • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - 'INITIAL PROBE SHOWS THE ATTACK WAS WELL PLANNED'

    • SOURCE: 15 HEAVILY ARMED TERRORISTS WERE INVOLVED
    • TERRORISTS TRIGGERED 3 IED BLASTS:SOURCE
    • ‘TERRORISTS STARTED HEAVY FIRING FROM BOTH SIDES’
    • DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE THEY WEREN’T AWARE OF FAMILY
    • ARMY SOURCES REJECTS PLA & MNPF CLAIMS
    • PM TRANSFERS 1ST INSTALMENT OF PMAY-G
    • 1.47 L BENEFICIARIES OF TRIPURA TO BENEFIT: PM
    • BIG IMPETUS TOWARDS EMPOWERING PEOPLE: PM
    • DEVELOPMENT OF TRIPURA UNDER CM BIPLAB:PM
    • EK BHARAT SHRESHTHA BHARAT: PM MODI
    • PM AWAS YOJANA HELPING WOMEN IN INDIA: PM
    • OVER 26,000 WOMEN SELF HELP GROUPS CREATED: PM
    • CORRUPTION ENDED UNDER CM BIPLAB : PM MODI
    • NOV 15 WILL BE MARKED AS JANJATIYA GAURAV DIWAS:PM
  • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB - ARYAN KHAN QUESTIONING STILL UNDERWAY

    • CRUISE DRUG CASE: S.I.T QUESTIONS ARYAN KHAN
  • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MANIPUR - ARMY SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON MANIPUR AMBUSH

    • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HM - NOW: HM AMIT SHAH'S ADDRESS IN TIRUPATI

      • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        GADCHIROLI - GADCHIROLI SP SPEAKS ON NAXAL ENCOUNTER

        • NAXALS OPENED FIRE AT OUR SEARCH PARTIES: SP
        • EXCHANGE OF FIRE STARTED AROUND 6 AM YESTERDAY: SP
        • SP: FIRING CONTINUED INTERMITTENTLY FOR 9 HRS
      • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - INDIA REPORTS 11,271 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

        • 285 COVID DEATHS IN INDIA OVER THE LAST 24 HRS
      • November 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - HM TO CHAIR 29TH SOUTHERN ZONAL COUNCIL MEET

        • HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN TIRUPATI
        • HM HAILS VENKAIAH NAIDU’S CONTRIBUTION
        • VENKAIAH IS KNOWN FOR HIS ONE-LINERS: HM SHAH

