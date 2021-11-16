Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 16, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

  • November 16, 2021 06:30 (IST)

    BIDEN-XI - PREZ BIDEN MEETS XI JINPING VIRTUALLY

    • PREZ BIDEN HOLDS VIRTUAL SUMMIT WITH XI JINPING
    • BIDEN TELLS XI TO PREVENT U.S CHINA CONFLICT: AFP
  • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    WAR ON CORONA - INDIA RECORDS 10,229 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

    • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      U.P - PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS U.P GOVT PROJECT: SOURCE

      • ‘SP CLAIMS ON PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS IMMATURE’
      • PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS NOT SP PROJECT: GOVT SOURCE
    • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      SIDHU - TODAY, PUNJAB IS MOST INDEBTED STATE: SIDHU

      • DEBT ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF PUNJAB GDP: SIDHU
      • EVERY PUNJABI DEMANDS SOLUTION: PCC CHIEF SIDHU
      • TAXES SHOULDN’T BE USED TO SETTLE DEBTS: SIDHU
    • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      SAMEER - SAMEER WANKHEDE ON MAHA DRUG BUST

      • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        POLLUTION - 'STUBBLE BURNING ADDS TO 35-40% OF POLLUTION'

        • AIR QUALITY PANEL ON DELHI POLLUTION
      • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - TRANSITION FROM VIP TO EPI CULTURE: PM

        • PM: EPI (EVERY PERSON IS IMPORTANT) CULTURE NOW
        • PM: AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT STRENGTHENING FOR FUTURE
        • RECORD INVESTMENTS & PROJECTS: PM MODI
        • ‘RAILWAY INFRA PUSH PART OF GATISHAKTI MASTERPLAN’
        • GATISHAKTI OF MULTI- MODEL CONNECTIVITY: PM
        • PM: GATISHAKTI OF HOLISTIC INFRASTRUCTURE
        • TRAVEL AND LOGISTICS MADE SIMPLE AND SEAMLESS: PM
        • STRONG RAIL INFRA GOOD FOR KISAN, STUDENTS: PM
        • STRONG RAIL INFRA GOOD FOR TRADERS: PM MODI
        • ‘SMALL FARMERS BENEFITING FROM STRONG RAIL SYSTEM’
        • 1125 KM OF RAIL TRACK ALREADY COMMISSIONED: PM
        • SOME PLANS WERE 45 YRS OLD WHEN I TOOK OVER: PM
        • ENSURES CONNECTIVITY WITH BHOPAL RAIL STN: PM
      • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PM - 'INITIAL PROBE SHOWS THE ATTACK WAS WELL PLANNED'

        • SOURCE: 15 HEAVILY ARMED TERRORISTS WERE INVOLVED
        • TERRORISTS TRIGGERED 3 IED BLASTS:SOURCE
        • ‘TERRORISTS STARTED HEAVY FIRING FROM BOTH SIDES’
        • DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE THEY WEREN’T AWARE OF FAMILY
        • ARMY SOURCES REJECTS PLA & MNPF CLAIMS
      • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        MANIPUR - ARMY SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON MANIPUR AMBUSH

        • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          HM - NOW: HM AMIT SHAH'S ADDRESS IN TIRUPATI

          • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            GADCHIROLI - GADCHIROLI SP SPEAKS ON NAXAL ENCOUNTER

            • NAXALS OPENED FIRE AT OUR SEARCH PARTIES: SP
            • EXCHANGE OF FIRE STARTED AROUND 6 AM YESTERDAY: SP
            • SP: FIRING CONTINUED INTERMITTENTLY FOR 9 HRS
          • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            FM - FM: CMs OF 15 STATES ATTENDED KEY MEET

            • CENTRE AND STATE MUST WORK TOGETHER: SITHARAMAN
            • AFTER COVID WE ARE SEEING ROBUST GROWTH: SITHARAMAN
          • November 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            AMIT SHAH - HM TO CHAIR 29TH SOUTHERN ZONAL COUNCIL MEET

            • HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN TIRUPATI
            • HM HAILS VENKAIAH NAIDU’S CONTRIBUTION
            • VENKAIAH IS KNOWN FOR HIS ONE-LINERS: HM SHAH

