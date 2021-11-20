Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 20th November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 20, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 20 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - 3 MINISTERS FROM GEHLOT GOVT RESIGN

    • RAJASTHAN HEALTH, EDU & REVENUE MINs RESIGN
  • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - DEEPINDER PATWALIA NEW AG OF PUNJAB

    • PUNJAB GOVT APPOINTS NEW ADVOCATE GENERAL
    • PUNJAB GOVT APPOINTS SENIOR ADV PATWALIA AS AG
  • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT IS OUR MISSION: PM MODI

    • MAKE IN INDIA, MAKE FOR WORLD OUR MANTRA NOW: PM
    • ‘U.P DEFENCE CORRIDOR IS KEY TO MSME INDUSTRY’
    • WE ARE COMMITTED TO VIKAS AND GROWTH: PM MODI
  • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: INDIA WAS KNOWN AS DEFENCE BUYER EARLIER

    • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA - INDIA WINS T20 SERIES AGAINST NEW ZEALAND

      • T20 SERIES:INDIA BEATS NZ BY 7 WICKETS IN 2ND MATCH
    • November 20, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - EVERYONE ABOVE 18 YRS TO GET BOOSTER SHOTS IN U.S

      • U.S APPROVES BOOSTER SHOTS FOR ALL ADULTS

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.