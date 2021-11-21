Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 21, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 21 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • November 21, 2021 06:40 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - RAJASTHAN CABINET RESHUFFLE TODAY

    • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON R’STHAN CABINET RESHUFFLE
    • 12 NEW MINISTERS TO TAKE OATH TODAY: SOURCE
    • ’11 MINISTERS FROM CONG & 1 MINISTER FROM BSP’
    • OATH TAKING CEREMONY AT 4PM TODAY
  • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TELANGANA - 3L EX-GRATIA TO FARMERS WHO DIED IN PROTEST: CM

    • T’GANA CM ANNOUNCES COMPENSATION FOR FARMERS
    • CENTRE SHOULD PROVIDE 25 L EX-GRATIA TO KIN: CM
  • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - T'GANA CM: WITHDRAW ALL CASES AGAINST THE FARMERS

    • CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON R’STHAN CABINET REJIG
  • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT IS OUR MISSION: PM MODI

    • MAKE IN INDIA, MAKE FOR WORLD OUR MANTRA NOW: PM
    • ‘U.P DEFENCE CORRIDOR IS KEY TO MSME INDUSTRY’
    • WE ARE COMMITTED TO VIKAS AND GROWTH: PM MODI
  • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: INDIA WAS KNOWN AS DEFENCE BUYER EARLIER

    • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NAWAB MALIK - NAWAB MALIK ON ARYAN KHAN DRUG BUST CASE

      • HC ORDER PROVES CASE OF KIDNAPPING, RANSOM:MALIK
      • ‘IT WAS PRE-PLANNED BUT SELFIE FAILED THE PLAN’
      • THE FORGERY NOW STANDS EXPOSED: MALIK
      • SAMEER WANKHEDE MAKING FAKE CASES: NAWAB MALIK
      • ‘REQUEST CENTRE TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST WANKHEDE’
    • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KISAN - SAMYUKT KISAN MORCHA MEET UNDERWAY

      • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - INDIA REPORTS 10,302 NEW COVID CASES

        • 267 MORE COVID DEATHS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HRS
      • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        BJP - BJP TO CONDUCT 'VIJAY SANKALP YATRAS' IN U.P

        • BJP TO CONDUCT 4 VIJAY YATRAS IN U.P SOON
        • BJP’S VIJAY YATRA ROUTES TO BE DECIDED SOON
        • NADDA, HM & RM TO HOLD BOOTH SAMMELANS IN U.P
      • November 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        ALVI - CONG'S RASHID ALVI SLAMS SIDHU OVER HIS REMARK

        • PAK PM RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING SOLDIERS: ALVI
        • HOW CAN HE BE OUR BROTHER: ALVI

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.