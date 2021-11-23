Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - NOW: U.P CM YOGI'S ADDRESS IN GORAKHPUR

    • CM YOGI REMEMBERS RAM PRASAD BISMIL
  • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TMC - WAS HELD UNDER CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY CHARGE

    • TMC YOUTH PREZ SAAYONI GHOSH GRANTED BAIL
    • SAAYONI GHOSH WAS ARRESTED ON SUNDAY
    • SAAYONI WAS HELD UNDER ATTEMPT TO MURDER CHARGE
  • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PAK - PAK TO ALLOW WHEAT AID FOR AFGHANISTAN BY INDIA

    • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KEJRIWAL - ARVIND KEJRIWAL IN PUNJAB'S MOGA DISTRICT

      • RS 1K TO EVERY WOMAN 18+ IN A FAMILY: KEJRIWAL
      • ‘ADDL 1K TO ELDERLY WOMEN WHO GET PENSION’
      • ‘WORLD’S LARGEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT CAMPAIGN’
      • RS 1000 TO WOMEN 18+ EVERY MONTH: KEJRIWAL
      • ‘2022 ELECTIONS CAN CHANGE PUNJAB’S FUTURE’
      • WOMEN MUST BE AT THE FOREFRONT: KEJRIWAL
      • FREE ELECTRICITY CAN BE GIVEN BY ONLY ME:KEJRIWAL
    • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      GOVT - GOVT LIKELY TO HOLD SMALL DISCUSSION: SOURCES

      • ‘GOVT TO HOLD TALKS ON REPEALING OF FARM BILLS’
      • DISCUSSION LIKELY IN BOTH HOUSES: SOURCES
      • GOVT TO HOLD TALKS ON WEDNESDAY: SOURCES
    • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - GOPAL RAI ON MEASURES TO CURB AIR POLLUTION

      • BAN ON CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES LIFTED:RAI
    • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - 'NO SCIENTIFIC PROOF TO SUPPORT BOOSTER DOSE'

      • ICMR CHIEF ON BOOSTER VACCINE DOSE
    • November 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      ABHINANDAN - VIR CHAKRA FOR BALAKOT HERO ABHINANDAN

      • VIR CHAKRA FOR GROUP CAPT ABHINANDAN VARTHAMAN
      • PREZ KOVIND CONFERS VIR CHAKRA TO ABHINANDAN
      • WING CDR ABHINANDAN CONFERRED VIR CHAKRA
      • GROUP CAPTAIN ABHINANDAN CONFERRED VIR CHAKRA

