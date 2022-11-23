Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 23rd November 2022
By News18/ Updated: November 23, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 23 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - DELHI COPS RECORD AFTAB'S FRIENDS' STATEMENT

    • 3 MORE PEOPLE QUIZZED IN SHRADDHA MURDER CASE
    • STATEMENTS OF 17 PEOPLE RECORDED SO FAR
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RONALDO - CRISTIANO RONALDO TO LEAVE MANCHESTER UNITED

    • RONALDO LEAVES MANCHESTER UTD WITH MUTUAL CONSENT
    • RONALDO TO LEAVE MAN UTD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI DISTRIBUTES 71K APPOINTMENT LETTERS

    • PM GIVES APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO NEW RECRUITS
    • CENTRE’S KEY INITIATIVE UNDER ROZGAR MELA
    • PM’S MEGA EMPLOYMENT PUSH UNDER ROZGAR MELA
    • OUR EFFORTS TO EMPOWER YOUTH WILL CONTINUE: PM
    • YOUTH ARE BIGGEST ASSETS OF OUR NATION: PM MODI
    • WE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO HELP OUR YOUTH: PM MODI
    • ‘EFFORTS TO GIVE BETTER TRAINING TO GOVT WORKERS’
    • ‘ROZGER MELA RECRUITS TO BE GOVT REPRESENTATIVES’
    • ‘KARMAYOGI BHARAT’ TECH PLATFORM LAUNCHED: PM
    • PM: ‘KARMAYOGI BHARAT’ TO HELP IN SKILL DEVELOPMENT
    • USAGE OF DRONE TECH INCREASING DAY-BY-DAY: PM
    • DRONE SECTOR GIVING JOB OPPORTUNITIES TO YOUTH:PM
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MASSAGEGATE ROW - SATYENDAR JAIN FILES CONTEMPT ON VIDEO LEAK

    • ‘MASSAGEGATE’ LEAK: JAIN FILES CONTEMPT
    • ED SEEKS ADJOURNMENT ON JAIN’S CONTEMPT PLEA
    • ED IN COURT: NO LEAK FROM INVESTIGATING AGENCY
    • TIHAR SUSPENDED OFFICIALS AFTER VIDEO LEAK: ED
    • ED IN COURT: NO LEAK FROM INVESTIGATING AGENCY
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANGALURU - BIG UPDATE IN MANGALURU BLAST CASE

    • ACCUSED SHAREEQ USED BITCOINS, SAYS POLICE
    • SHAREEQ USED BITCOINS FOR TRANSACTIONS: POLICE
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CBI'S CHARGESHEET IN SONALI CASE ACCESSED

    • CBI FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST BOTH THE ACCUSED
    • CHARGE:ACCUSED PLOTTED TO KILL SONALI IN GOA PUB
    • CHARGE: ACCUSED SPIKED SONALI PHOGAT’S DRINK
    • CHARGE: DID NOT GIVE MEDICAL AID TO SONALI
  • November 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BATTLE FOR GUJARAT - SURENDRANAGAR BENEFITTED FROM NARMADA PROJECT: PM

    • PM MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN GUJ RALLY
    • PM:CONG BACKING THOSE WHO OPPOSED NARMADA PROJECT
    • PM: PREVIOUS GOVT USED TO TIE UP WITH TANKER MAFIAS
    • NARMADA DAM PROJECT IS BIGGEST PROJECT OF GUJ:PM
    • GUJ PEOPLE WILL WIPE OF CONGRESS COMPLETELY: PM
    • ‘WE GAVE ELECTRICITY TO EACH & EVERY GUJ VILLAGE’

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here