Breaking News Live Updates - 25 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 25, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB AAP WARNS CM CHARANJIT CHANNI

    • ‘CHANNI’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON CABLE CONNECTION FALSE’
    • ‘ISSUE NOTIFICATION OR WE WILL ‘GHERAO’ CM CHANNI’
  • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    POLLUTION - CABINET GIVES NOD TO REPEALING OF FARM LAWS

    • NEXT: PARLIAMENT TO REPEAL FARM LAWS
  • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - MAMATA BANERJEE AT PM'S OFFICE

    • PM MODI TWEETS ON JEWAR AIRPORT
    • FOUNDATION STONE WILL BE LAID TOMORROW: PM
    • BIG BOOST TO COMMERCE, TOURISM & CONNECTIVITY:PM
  • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MAMATA - NEXT: MAMATA BANERJEE TO MEET PM MODI

    • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      FARM LAWS - CABINET APPROVES REPEALING OF FARM LAWS

      • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        DELHI - DELHI SCHOOLS TO REOPEN FROM NOV 29

        • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          CONG - CONG'S MUKUL SANGMA & 12 MLAs JOIN TMC

          • HUGE SETBACK FOR CONGRESS IN MEGHALAYA
          • TMC NOW PRINCIPAL OPPN IN MEGHALAYA
          • MUKUL SANGMA TO NEWS18 ON JOINING TMC
          • WILL BRIEF MEDIA ON THIS AT 1 PM TOMORROW: SANGMA
        • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          CHHATTISGARH - CHHATTISGARH CM BAGHEL WRITES TO PM MODI

          • BAGHEL REQUESTS EX-GRATIA FOR KIN OF COVID VICTIMS
          • PROVIDE 4L TO KIN OF VICTIMS: CM TO PM MODI
        • November 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          AAP - 'TODAY'S TALKS MAINLY ON REMOVING BJP FROM U.P'

          • YOUTH & KISAN TORTURED UNDER BJP RULE: AAP MP
          • BJP GOVT A FAILURE IN UTTAR PRADESH: AAP MP
          • SP GOING TO HAVE ALLIANCE WITH OTHER PARTIES:AAP MP
          • MODI VERSUS ALL IS A WRONG NARRATIVE: AAP
          • BJP HAS ALWAYS HAD ALLIANCES IN U.P: AAP
          • REFRAIN FROM COMMENTING ON SP’S ALLIES: AAP
          • UPTO AKHILESH TO DECIDE WHO HIS ALLIES ARE: AAP

        Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.