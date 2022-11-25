Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - POLICE SEARCH BHAYANDAR CREEK IN MUMBAI FOR PHONE

    • POLICE INTENSIFIES SEARCH IN SHRADDHA MURDER CASE
    • COPS SUSPECT AFTAB THREW SHRADDHA’S PHONE IN CREEK
  • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - GUJARAT POLICE SOURCES ON PM MODI'S SECURITY BREACH

    • PM’S SECURITY BREACH IN GUJ AHEAD OF POLLS:SOURCE
    • MULTI-AGENCY PROBE LAUNCHED: POLICE SOURCES
    • DRONE SHOT DOWN BY GUJ NSG TEAMS: POLICE SOURCES
    • ‘DRONE SHOT BY GUJ NSG, NOTHING FOUND INSIDE IT’
    • ONE PERSON TAKEN INTO CUSTODY: TOP SOURCES
  • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ODISHA - MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS 200 HOUSES IN ASSAM

    • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JAIN - JAIN'S TEAM MOVES FRESH PLEA ON LEAKED FOOTAGES

      • NEW APPLICATION SEEKS TO RESTRAIN CCTV LEAKAGES
      • COURT TO HEAR MATTER TOMORROW
    • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON ISI'S NEW GLOBAL GAME PLAN

      • JAMMU & KASHMIR VIKAS NARRATIVE TARGETED
      • KASHMIRI JOURNALISTS THREATENED BY TRF:SOURCE
      • ‘J&K SCRIBES THREATENED FOR PRO-INDIA STORIES’
      • ‘PAK FACING PRESSURE OF ANTI-TERROR CRACKDOWN’
      • PAK RATTLED BY VIKAS DRIVE IN J&K: SOURCES
      • ‘PAK-BACKED THREATS FOR ANTI-INDIA PLOT ONLINE’
      • ‘MUKTAR BABA THE KINGPIN OF ANTI-INDIA PROPAGANDA’
    • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHANDNI CHOWK - MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT AT CHANDNI CHOWK, DELHI

      • OVER 15 FIRE ENGINES PRESENT AT THE SPOT
      • FIRE EXTINGUISHING OPERATIONS UNDERWAY
      • FIRE BREAKS OUT AT BHAGIRATH PALACE IN DELHI
    • November 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR GUJARAT - SURENDRANAGAR BENEFITTED FROM NARMADA PROJECT: PM

      • PM MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN GUJ RALLY
      • PM:CONG BACKING THOSE WHO OPPOSED NARMADA PROJECT
      • PM: PREVIOUS GOVT USED TO TIE UP WITH TANKER MAFIAS
      • NARMADA DAM PROJECT IS BIGGEST PROJECT OF GUJ:PM
      • GUJ PEOPLE WILL WIPE OF CONGRESS COMPLETELY: PM
      • ‘WE GAVE ELECTRICITY TO EACH & EVERY GUJ VILLAGE’

