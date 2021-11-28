Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 28th November 2021
By News18/ Updated: November 28, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - YOGI GOVT'S VIKAS PUSH IN U.P CONTINUES

    • YOGI GOVT PROPOSES TO DEVELOP IMCs IN U.P
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TRIPURA - CONGRESS SLAMS TMC OVER CIVIC POLLS

    • TMC IS A PROXY PARTY OF BJP: CONGRESS
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - FAITH IN CONSTITUTION STRENGTHENED: PM MODI

    • WE HAVE FOCUSED ON VIKAS WITH SABKA SAATH MOTTO:PM
    • ATTEMPTED TO DEVELOP EVERY STRATA IN 7 YRS: PM
    • COLONIAL MINDSET DOES NOT EXIST ANYMORE: PM MODI
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    KISAN - KISAN TRACTOR RALLY POSTPONED

    • FARMERS TO MEET AGAIN ON DECEMBER 4
    • ‘HAVE WRITTEN LETTER TO PM & RAISED 6 DEMANDS’
    • ‘IF DEMANDS ARE NOT MET, PROTEST WILL CONTINUE’
    • PM HAS NOT REPLIED TO OUR LETTER: KISAN LEADER
    • ‘WITHOUT A GUARANTEE ON MSP, PROTEST TO CONTINUE’
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - AAP DEMAND ON EVE OF KISAN STIR ANNIVERSARY

    • AAP: COMPENSATE FAMILIES OF 700 DEAD FARMERS
    • DELHI GOVT TO MOVE RESOLUTION IN ASSEMBLY
    • AAP ALSO DEMANDS ARREST OF MoS HOME, AJAY MISHRA
    • AAP ALSO DEMANDS FOR LEGAL GUARANTEE ON MSP
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DEFENCE MIN - DEFENCE MIN SLAMS CONG ON 26/11 MUMBAI ATTACK

    • CONGRESS DID NOT TAKE EFFECTIVE STEPS: RAJNATH
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DR NARESH TREHAN ON NEW VARIANT OMICRON

    • VARIANT BECAME CAUSE OF CONCERN IN 2 WEEKS:TREHAN
    • THIS VARIANT SPREADS MUCH FASTER: DR TREHAN
    • RT-PCR ADEQUATE TO TRACK THIS VARIANT: DR TREHAN
    • GOVT HAS TO BE SUPER VIGILANT: DR TREHAN
    • PUBLIC HAS TO COOPERATE, AMID THIS CONCERN: TREHAN
    • HCWs, SENIOR CITIZENS MORE VULNERABLE:DR TREHAN
    • GENOME SEQUENCING NEEDS TO BE DONE SOON: TREHAN
    • THERE HAS TO BE SEVERE CAUTION: TREHAN
    • HCWs SHOULD BE GIVEN FULL PROTECTION: DR TREHAN
  • November 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    CHANNI - CHANNI ON PROTESTERS WHO CLIMBED WATER TANK

    • CASE WILL BE REGISTERED AGAINST THEM: CHANNI
    • CHANNI URGES MOHALI PROTESTERS TO RETURN
    • THEY CAN COME & MEET ME ANYTIME: CM CHANNI

