Breaking News Live Updates - 28 November 2022: Wife, Son kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar

For 28th November 2022
By News18/ Updated: November 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • November 28, 2022 23:05 (IST)

    K-FILES - MOVIE KASHMIR FILES SLAMMED AT IFFI

    • IFFI JURY HEAD CALLS MOVIE:VULGAR & PROPAGANDA
  • November 28, 2022 22:40 (IST)

    AAFTAB - ATTACK ON AAFTAB: 2 SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED

    • 2 SUSPECTS: NIGAM GUJJAR, KULDEEP THAKUR
    • HINDU SENA DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ATTACK
  • November 28, 2022 19:35 (IST)

    NEWSBREAK - V MURALEEDHARAN LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • UNION MIN V MURALEEDHARAN ON KERALA PORT SHOWDOWN
    • V MURALEEDHARAN SPEAKS ON CHURCH’S ROLE
  • November 28, 2022 19:15 (IST)

    PULWAMA - PULWAMA 2019 ATTACK: LIFE SENTENCE TO 5 TERRORISTS

    • November 28, 2022 18:55 (IST)

      AFTAB - VAN FERRYING AFTAB ATTACKED OUTSIDE FSL

      • STONES PELTED AT POLICE VAN CARRYING AFTAB
      • FRINGE GROUP TRIES TO ATTACK AFTAB
      • DRAMATIC PICTURES OUTSIDE FSL OFFICE, DELHI
    • November 28, 2022 18:50 (IST)

      SUKESH - SUKESH ALLEGES:THREATENED IN JAIL

      • November 28, 2022 17:40 (IST)

        CHINA - AMID ANTI-XI PROTESTS, CHINA TIGHTENS GRIP

        • TOP SOURCES FROM SHANGHAI TO CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘COPS CHECKING PHONES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA APPS’
        • LENS ON SHARING OF PROTEST VISUALS: SOURCE
      • November 28, 2022 17:10 (IST)

        RAHUL - RAHUL GANDHI ON AMETHI FIGHT AHEAD OF 2024 POLLS

        • DECISION ON AMETHI SEAT TO BE TAKEN LATER:RAHUL
        • FOCUS ON BHARAT JODO YATRA RIGHT NOW: RAHUL
      • November 28, 2022 16:40 (IST)

        MEHBOOBA - MUFTI BEGINS TO VACATE RESIDENCE IN ANANTNAG

        • FMR J&K CM MEHBOOBA MUFTI VACATES HER RESIDENCE
      • November 28, 2022 16:30 (IST)

        KERALA - KERALA GOVT TO HC ON LOSS AT VIZHINJAM

        • ‘NECESSARY ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST PROTESTERS’
      • November 28, 2022 16:10 (IST)

        T'GANA - HIGH DRAMA IN T'GANA, BIG CHARGE BY JAGAN'S SISTER

        • TRS BLOCKING YATRA:CLAIMS JAGAN’S SISTER SHARMILA
        • JAGAN’S SISTER YS SHARMILA REDDY ARRESTED
      • November 28, 2022 15:50 (IST)

        K'TAKA - AHEAD OF K'TAKA POLLS, CONG INFIGHTING ERUPTS

        • TUSSLE AFTER MLA SURESH DECLARES SIDDU NEXT CM
      • November 28, 2022 15:35 (IST)

        SHRADDHA CASE - SHRADDHA CASE: MURDER WEAPON RECOVERED

        • DELHI POLICE SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18
        • WEAPON USED TO KILL SHRADDHA FOUND BY POLICE
      • November 28, 2022 15:30 (IST)

        AIADMK - DHINAKARAN SLAMS AIADMK, SAYS PARTY LOSING LEGACY

        • ‘NOT HAPPY WITH EPS, OPEN TO FORM ALLIANCE’
        • PARTY LOSING LEGACY UNDER EPS: TTV DHINAKARAN
      • November 28, 2022 15:00 (IST)

        RIJIJU Vs TOP COURT - TOP COURT Vs CENTRE ON COLLEGIUM DEBATE

        • COLLEGIUM SYSTEM: SC SLAMS RIJIJU’S REMARK
        • SUPREME COURT SLAMS LAW MINISTER ON COLLEGIUM
        • SC: GOVT GOING SLOW ON COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDATIONS
      • November 28, 2022 15:00 (IST)

        RIJIJU - RESOLVE THIS OR WILL TAKE JUDICIAL DECISION:SC

        • LAW MIN 1ST BROKE SILENCE ON COLLEGIUM ON NEWS18
        • RESOLVE THIS OR WILL TAKE JUDICIAL DECISION:SC
        • MUST STATE RESERVATIONS FOR HOLDING BACK NAMES:SC
      • November 28, 2022 14:50 (IST)

        Wife, Son kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar

        In another Shraddha Walkar-like case, a man’s body was chopped and stored in fridge after being killed by his wife and son in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The parts were then disposed off over days in and around Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

        The deceased has been identified as Anjan Das. News18 has learnt that the accused, his wife Poonam and son Deepak, murdered Das over his illicit affair by giving him drugs and then stored his body in the fridge of their Trilokpuri house. READ MORE

      • November 28, 2022 14:45 (IST)

        SATYENDAR JAIN - SATYENDAR JAIN WITHDRAWS VIDEO LEAK PLEA

        • SATYENDAR JAIN’S PLEA AGAINST ED WITHDRAWN
      • November 28, 2022 14:40 (IST)

        HIMANTA SARMA - ASSAM CM HIMANTA SARMA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • ASSAM CM HIMANTA SARMA HITS OUT AT CONG CHIEF

