Breaking News Live Updates - 01 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 1st October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • October 01, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    RUSSIA-UKR - INDIA ABSTAINS FROM UN VOTE ON RUSSIA'S MOVE

    • DIALOGUE ONLY ANSWER TO SETTLING DISPUTES: KAMBOJ
    • INDIA’S REPRESENTATIVE TO UN, KAMBOJ URGES PEACE
    • ALL CHANNELS OF DIPLOMACY MUST BE KEPT OPEN: KAMBOJ
    • UNSC CONDEMNS RUSSIA’S ANNEXATION MOVE IN UKR
  • October 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THAROOR - 'LETTING GO OF GANDHIS WILL BE FOOLISHNESS'

    • GANDHIS WILL BE INTEGRAL PART OF CONG: THAROOR
    • ‘CONG’S YATRA PROVES PARTY’S APPEAL ON GROUND’
    • ‘GANDHIS WILL REMAIN ATTACHED TO THE PARTY’
    • NO PARTY HAS HAD SUCH OPEN ELECTIONS:THAROOR
    • CONGRESS SETTING EXAMPLE FOR OTHERS: THAROOR
    • GANDHIS WELCOME THIS ELECTIONS: THAROOR
  • October 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    T'GANA - TELANGANA GOVT ISSUES BIG ORDER

    • RESERVATION FOR ST UPPED BY 6%-10%
    • ST RESERVATION UPPED AT EDU CENTRES, GOVT JOBS
    • T’GANA GOVT’S ORDER TO COME IN EFFECT FROM OCT 1
  • October 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SINGHVI - CONG'S ABHISHEK MANU SINGHVI ON CNN-NEWS18

    • SINGHVI SPEAKS ON THAROOR VS KHARGE IN POLL
    • ABHISHEK MANU SINGHVI ON CONG PREZ POLLS
  • October 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM ADDRESSES AT EVENT IN AMBAJI, GUJARAT

    • WE HAVE TO MAKE INDIA A DEVELOPED COUNTRY: PM
    • PM:CONGRATULATE WOMEN WHO HAVE GOT NEW HOUSES
  • October 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHARAT JODO YATRA - CONG'S BHARAT JODO YATRA REACHES KARNATAKA

