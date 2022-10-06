Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 October 2022

For 6th October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 06, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 06 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • October 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL - RAHUL ASKED TO REQUEST ME TO WITHDRAW: THAROOR

    • POLITICS OVER CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL POLLS PEAKS
    • ‘REQUESTED TO WITHDRAW FROM CONG PREZ POLLS’
  • October 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ATTENDS DUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS IN KULLU

    • PM MODI CELEBRATES DUSSEHRA IN KULLU
    • NEXT: PM MODI TO ADDRESS GATHERING IN KULLU
    • KULLU: PM ATTENDS ICONIC DUSSEHRA RATH YATRA
  • October 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KASHMIR VICTIM - KASHMIR TERROR VICTIMS TO ADDRESS UNHRC

    • KASHMIR TO EXPOSE PAK’S ROLE IN GROWING TERRORISM
    • KASHMIR TERROR VICTIMS MAKING BIG HEADWAY
  • October 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DUSSEHRA RALLY - DUSSEHRA RALLY FACE-OFF IN MAHARASHTRA

    • MEGA SHOWDOWN BETWEEN SHINDE & UDDHAV CAMPS
    • I WILL ALWAYS BE A SHIV SAINIK: CM SHINDE
    • ‘WE ARE REAL FOLLOWERS OF BALASAHEB’S IDEOLOGY’
    • ‘HUGE CROWD HERE PROVES WHO IS THE REAL SAINIK’
    • SHINDE TAKES A JIBE AT UDDHAV THACKERAY
    • SHINDE: SHIV SENA IS OF BALASAHEB’S IDEOLOGIES
    • YOU FORGOT THE TEACHINGS OF BALASAHEB: SHINDE
    • FORGOT THE SENA VALUES FOR AMBITIONS: SHINDE
    • YOU EXCHANGED IDEOLOGY WITH POWER: SHINDE
    • ‘SHIV SENA IS NOT OF UDDHAV NOR OF EKNATH’
    • UDDHAV BETRAYED THE PEOPLE: CM SHINDE
    • SHINDE’S ‘TRAITOR’ JIBE AT UDDHAV THACKERAY
    • REAL TRAITORSHIP HAPPENED IN 2019: EKNATH SHINDE
    • UDDHAV BETRAYED BJP IN 2019: EKNATH SHINDE
  • October 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - J&K L-G SINHA & OTHER OFFICIALS ACCOMPANY HM

    • HOME MIN AMIT SHAH’S DOWNTOWN VISIT
    • 1ST HM TO VISIT DOWNTOWN AFTER ART 370 REVOKE

