Breaking News Live Updates - 07 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....Read More
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed into the triple digits on Thursday. The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.
Of the total deaths, 98 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Ian made landfall in Florida’s Gulf Coast on September 28, after hitting Cuba the previous day.
In a horrifying incident in the national capital, an 11-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of their school. According to police, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.
Police officials said the gang rape took place in the month of July, but the victim approached the police on Tuesday this week, following which the matter was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The girl has alleged, according to the DCW, that her school teacher tried to hush up the gangrape. READ MORE
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here