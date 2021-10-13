Home / News / Breaking News / Breaking News Live Updates - 13 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 13th October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 13, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • October 13, 2021 19:45 (IST)

    J&K

    • J&K: NIA CONDUCTS BIGGEST EVER CRACKDOWN
    • J&K: NIA ARRESTS 14 TERRORISTS IN 72-HOURS
    • NIA RAIDS IN 6 DISTRICTS OF KASHMIR
    • NIA RAIDS IN OVER 31 LOCATIONS IN LAST 72-HRS
  • October 13, 2021 18:55 (IST)

    Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to Delhi AIIMS in Cardiology Department

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, in the cardiology department.

    READ FULL STORY
  • October 13, 2021 18:55 (IST)

    J&K

    • HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON JAMMU & KASHMIR SECURITY
    • ADG JAMMU CHAIRS KEY MEET ON J&K SECURITY
  • October 13, 2021 18:50 (IST)

    MANMOHAN

    • MANMOHAN SINGH ADMITTED TO AIIMS, DELHI
    • EX-PM SUFFERING FROM FEVER FOR PAST 3 DAYS
  • October 13, 2021 18:25 (IST)

    SAVARKAR

    • EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH UDAY MAHURKAR
  • October 13, 2021 17:50 (IST)

    ZEE

    • ZEE-INVESCO TUSSLE: STATEMENT BY RELIANCE
    • RELIANCE:REPORTS IN MEDIA NOT ACCURATE
    • RELIANCE: HAD MADE BROAD PROPOSAL FOR MERGER
    • RIL: PROPOSAL INCLUDED PUNIT GOENKA CONTINUING
    • RIL: REGRET BEING DRAWN INTO ZEE-INVESCO DISPUTE
    • RIL: NEVER RESORTED TO ANY HOSTILE MEANS
  • October 13, 2021 17:35 (IST)

    NCB

    • ARYAN KHAN BAIL HEARING ADJOURNED FOR THE DAY
  • October 13, 2021 17:30 (IST)

    ARYAN KHAN

    • ARYAN KHAN BAIL HEARING TO RESUME TOMORROW
    • ARGUMENTS TO RESUME TOMORROW AT NOON
  • October 13, 2021 17:10 (IST)

    CRICKET

    • SINGLE CHANGE TO INDIA’S WORLD T20 SQUAD
    • SHARDUL THAKUR REPLACES AXAR PATEL IN T20 SQUAD
    • AXAR PATEL NOW PLACED IN LIST OF STANDBY PLAYERS
  • October 13, 2021 17:00 (IST)

    EXCL

    • ISI AGENT IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR 14-DAYS
    • LeT AGENT ARREST: STUNNING DETAILS OUT
    • LeT AGENT WAS BEHIND 2011 DELHI HC BLAST: SOURCE
    • LeT AGENT RECCED SPOTS BEFORE 2011 BLASTS:SOURCE
    • PROBE WILL ALSO FOCUS LeT AGENT’S KASHMIR LINKS
  • October 13, 2021 16:50 (IST)

    K'TAKA

    • BSY DENIES MEETING SIDDARAMAIAH
    • WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR BJP: BSY
  • October 13, 2021 16:20 (IST)

    WAR ON COVID

    • INDIA ACHIEVES NEW VACCINE MILESTONE
    • 97 CRORE DOSES ADMINISTERED SO FAR
  • October 13, 2021 15:55 (IST)

    A.P

    • ARUNACHAL PRADESH INTEGRAL TO INDIA: MEA
    • MEA’S RESPONSE TO CHINA’S STATEMENT
  • October 13, 2021 15:35 (IST)

    SENA

    • SAWANT: BJP GOVT SHOULD HAVE GIVEN BHARAT RATNA
  • October 13, 2021 15:15 (IST)

    SAVARKAR

    • KC VENUGOPAL ON SAVARKAR LEGACY WAR
    • RAJNATH IS DISTORTING HISTORY: VENUGOPAL
  • October 13, 2021 15:10 (IST)

    SALIM AHMED

    • SALEEM AHMED SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • October 13, 2021 14:55 (IST)

    SHOWCAUSE

    • SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO VS UGRAPPA
    • UGRAPPA ASKED TO RESPOND IN 3 DAYS ON VIDEO:NOTICE
  • October 13, 2021 14:35 (IST)

    DKS

    • DECISION WILL BE MADE SOON: DK SHIVAKUMAR
  • October 13, 2021 14:30 (IST)

    DK SHIVAKUMAR

    • DISCIPLINARY PANEL WILL TAKE ACTION: DKS
    • DKS ACCUSES BJP OF CONSPIRING AGAINST HIM
    • BJP IS KNOWN FOR CORRUPTION: DKS

